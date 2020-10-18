Weekly campus positivity rate below 1 percent

This week was another record low week for Bradley in terms of positive COVID-19 tests. From both on and off-campus testing, five results were recorded as positive.

Out of 256 tests administered on campus from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, two were positive, making the weekly on-campus positivity rate 0.78 percent. This brings the average positivity rate for the campus to 6.82 percent.

This is a significant improvement from four weeks ago when the campus was in a two-week quarantine with the highest weekly positivity recorded this semester at 16.40 percent. Last month, the highest weekly total of positive tests were recorded at 132 during the week of Sept. 11 – Sept. 17.

As of Oct. 15, there are 23 students in isolation and quarantine, a stark contrast from the 230 reported on Sept. 4 and the over 500 reported during the announcement of a two-week quarantine on Sept. 8.

According to the Peoria City/County Public Health Department, there were 35 new confirmed cases between Oct. 14 and 15 in Peoria County. The total positivity rate for the county is currently 4.73 percent.