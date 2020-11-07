Weekly COVID-19 positivity rate at 2.58 percent, the highest in five weeks

After last week’s record-low weekly positivity rate of .42 percent, this week’s rate stands at 2.58 percent. Eighteen total new cases were reported from both on and off-campus testing, tripling last week’s total of six. Out of the 271 tests administered on campus during the week of Oct. 30 – Nov. 5, seven were positive.

Thursday saw the largest increase in numbers, with eight new cases reported.

As of Nov. 5, there are 73 people in isolation and quarantine, a number that has nearly doubled since last week.

Bradley has administered over 3,000 tests since Aug. 24 and the average positivity rate is now 5.36 percent.

Illinois placed COVID-19 mitigation measures on Peoria’s region, Region 2, that started on Wednesday. These include no indoor service at bars and restaurants, and limiting social gatherings to 25 people or 25 percent room capacity.

However, these measures may not have a severe impact on Bradley students, as the university’s guidelines do not allow students to dine-in at restaurants.

As of Nov. 5, 97 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period in Peoria County, and the positivity rate is at 5.62 percent, according to Peoria City/County Health Department.

As a state, Illinois is also experiencing a spike in cases, seeing a record-high number of new cases Thursday. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 9,935 new cases were reported out of 86,015 tests performed on Nov. 5.