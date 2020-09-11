Weekly on-campus positivity rate climbs to 14 percent

As of Friday morning, the university’s COVID-19 dashboard reflected a 14.46 percent weekly positivity rate with 102 positive tests of COVID-19 reported from Sept. 4 – Sept. 10. With this number, the campus positivity rate average since Aug. 24 has reached 8.46 percent.

The positivity rates only reflect on-campus surveillance testing and students who are tested through Bradley Health Services.

On-campus testing consisted of 325 tests administered and 47 came back positive since last Friday. Fifty-five positive tests were also recorded from off-campus testing. Twenty-five tests are currently pending.

According to the dashboard, the total number of positive tests is now 142 and a total of 890 tests were administered on campus since Aug. 24.

Bradley’s COVID-19 dashboard will now continue to be updated each weekday with the reported positive tests from the day prior.

Additional weekly numbers will still be updated on Fridays around 11 a.m. and those include the total number of tests administered on campus, total positive cases, weekly and average positivity rates, pending results and the number of students in isolation and quarantine.