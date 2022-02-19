White coat ceremony highlights overcoming adversity in the nursing field

Nursing students will be starting clinicals after their white coat ceremony. Photo by Valerie Vasconez.

In the Michel Student Center Ballroom, sophomore nursing students took part in a ceremony that signified their next clinical experience for a field that is currently short-staffed.

On Feb. 11, nursing sophomores took part in the white coat ceremony, joined by friends and family. The students will now undergo clinical experience to further their understanding and skills for their career.

Nursing professor Peter Cenek spoke at the ceremony to families about his time teaching in the program at Bradley.

“It makes me feel good inside to see the students, at such a young level, realizing what the future holds for them,” Cenek said.

Aileen Blough, a 2019 alumna, was a guest speaker for the event. Blough is currently a nurse in the neurological intensive care unit at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Blough talked about the current state of the field, as well as her experiences in it. She stated that healthcare centers have been short-staffed and COVID-19 precautions are still in place. The CDC has even published an article on how healthcare personnel should handle various situations such as workers testing positive and when they need to take time off of work.

“I know being in healthcare in a time like this may seem scary, but on the days I feel the worst, I take the time to remind myself what it means to be a nurse,” Blough said.

Blough said that the medical area isn’t the only focus for nurses. To her, it’s making patients laugh and smile in between care, funny moments with coworkers and being there for the vulnerable.

Zoe Trapp is one of the sophomore nursing majors that took part in the ceremony and is looking forward to clinicals. Trapp was with peer Anna Lee as they reflected on their progress in the program.

“I’m proud of the both of us for our early mornings, skills labs and all of that work is being recognized right now,” Trapp said.

Trapp always wanted to work in the medical field, especially after she babysat for a child with leukemia. Lee wanted to help people and is following in her sister’s footsteps, who was also a nursing student at Bradley.

The two are aware of the shortage of healthcare workers and how they might enter a field being run with COVID-19 regulations.

“It’s a little daunting to think about the future when we are becoming a nurse,” Trapp said.

The students cited the nurse’s oath, looking forward to being of any help to the world.

“We’re making a difference with what we do; nurses always do,” Lee said. “What we’re doing is helpful.”

As a current nurse, Blough said that all hopeful nurses need to do is keep moving forward.

“No matter what the case is, you roll with the punches and you keep going,” Blough said. “You just have to have a positive mindset about it.”