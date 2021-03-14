Women that make Bradley’s history

Graphic by Kyle St. John

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8, The Scout would like to recognize 10 notable women attached to Bradley’s history.

Announcement from Bradley Polytechnic Institute: the School of Arts and Science in May 1913 listing graduates of every year. Corrine Unland is listed at the first Bradley graduate.

Corinne Unland: First Bradley graduate

We would be remiss if The Scout didn’t mention that the first graduate from Bradley Polytechnic Institute was also a woman with a degree in literature. Originally from Kentucky, she was the first and only graduate from Bradley in June 1898. She was married to another Bradley student who graduated a year later.

Robin Kelly discussed her for the House of Representatives at Bradley. Photo via Scout archives.

Robin Kelly: U.S. Representative, Chair of Illinois Democratic party

After earning a B.A. in psychology in 1978 and an M.A. in 1982 in counseling at Bradley, Robin Kelly earned a Ph.D. in political science at Northern Illinois University. She was recently elected chair of the Illinois Democratic Party, replacing Michael Madigan. Kelly has served the 2nd Congressional District since 2013 and is also a member of Bradley’s board of trustees. In October 2020, Kelly attended a virtual panel hosted by Bradley’s Black Alumni Association to discuss “The Power of a Vote.”

J.J. Liu posed with her first place PokerStars.net Asia-Pacific Poker Tour Macau High Roller trophy in 2014. Photo via pokernews.com.

J.J. Liu: Professional poker player

J.J. Liu received a master’s degree in computer science from the Hilltop. In the mid-1990s while working as a software engineer in Silicon Valley, Liu visited a casino and became passionate about poker. Eventually, Liu entered a World Series of Poker event and won $32,000 in earnings, finishing in fourth place. Today, she has over $1 million in earnings, and is considered one of the top female players on the World Series of Poker Tours. Liu was inducted into the Women’s Poker Hall of Fame in 2012.

Tami Lane featured on the cover of Bradley Hilltopics in 2013 in recognition of her work on “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Photo via issuu.

Tami Lane: Film makeup artist

Graduating from Bradley in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts in art and an emphasis on graphic design, Tami Lane went on to become a prosthetic makeup artist. She won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in 2005 for her work on “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” Lane was also nominated for an additional Academy Award for her work on “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.” She has also worked on “The Green Mile,” “Superman Returns,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “The Orville.”

@BradleyAlumni on Twitter recognized Laura Kelly in a post on March 5, 2021. Photo via Bradley Alumni’s Twitter.

Laura Kelly: Governor of Kansas

Laura Kelly earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology in 1971. She was elected the 48th governor of Kansas in 2019. In 2004, she was elected to the Kansas State Senate as a member of the Democratic Party and later served as Minority Whip. Kelly also received a Master of Science in therapeutic recreation from Indiana University Bloomington. In 2020, Kelly was the recipient of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Gwenne Henricks in 2017 for her induction into the Bradley Centurion Society. Photo via Bradley University.

Gwenne Henricks: Former Vice President of Product Development & Global Technology and Chief Technology Officer at Caterpillar

Graduating with her undergraduate degree in physics in 1979 and then receiving her master’s degree in electrical engineering in 1981, Gwenne Henricks was the only female student in both programs. Henricks then went on to receive her master’s in business administration from the University of Illinois and eventually landed at Caterpillar to serve first as vice president with duties in the electronics and connected worksite division in 2007. Then she was vice president with duties for the industrial power systems division and eventually landed as vice president of product development & global technology and chief technology officer. She is also recognized as a member of Bradley’s Centurion Society.

Carol Ronen posed with her sorority, placed in row two, fifth from left to right. Photo via Scout archives.

Carol Ronen: Former Democratic member of the Illinois Senate

Carol Ronen graduated from Bradley in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. She became a state legislator as a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 1993 to 2000 and became a member of the state Senate in 2000 until she resigned in 2008. Ronen is currently the 48th Democratic committeewoman of the 48th Ward in Chicago and was inducted into the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame in 2005.

Agnes Moorehead pictured during a visit to Bradley. Photo via Scout archives.

Agnes Moorehead: Film, stage and television actress

Agnes Moorhead was an actress who received an honorary doctorate in literature from Bradley University. Moorehead appeared on the Hilltop in the 1950s to talk to students about acting and what it means to be an actor in film, stage and television. Moorehead starred in notable films such as “Citizen Kane” and “Hush… Hush, Sweet Charlotte,” but she is most known for her role as Endora in the television series “Bewitched.”

Renée C. Byer featured in Bradley Hilltopics in 2007 after she won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography. Photo via issuu.

Renée C. Byer: Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography winning photojournalist

Majoring in art and mass communication, Renée C. Byer graduated from Bradley in 1980. She won a Pulitzer Prize in 2007 for “A Mother’s Journey,” and she was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography in 2013 for “Picking up the Pieces – A Grandfather’s Sorrow and Love.” Byer has also received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Achievement Documentary – Topical as Videographer and Outstanding Achievement as Field Producer/Photojournalist. She is also recognized as a member of Bradley’s Centurion Society.

Lydia Moss Bradley featured in the first edition of The Bradley Tech in 1898. Photo via Scout archives.

Lydia Moss Bradley: University founder

We couldn’t create a list about women in Bradley’s history without discussing the legacy of Lydia Moss Bradley. She founded the university in 1897 and was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1998. She was a woman of many firsts, being the first woman to serve on a national bank board in the U.S. in 1875 and, as many students might remember from freshman orientation, the first woman to draft a prenuptial agreement. Moss Bradley is also remembered for her philanthropic work of donating land for a hospital and helping establish the first park system in Illinois.