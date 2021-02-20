Zero positive tests on-campus: Intentions set for “traditional residential education” in the fall

Zero positive tests were recorded this week from on-campus testing, which consisted of 337 tests administered between Feb. 12 and 18. One positive test was reported from off-campus testing this week.

As of Feb. 18, there are six people in isolation and quarantine.

Since the beginning of testing this semester, there has been a total of 16 positive cases from on and off campus testing, and the average on-campus positivity rate is .38 percent.

Earlier this week, University President Stephen Standifird released Bradley’s intentions to return to a “traditional residential education” in the fall of 2021, with in-person, face-to-face classes as the norm.

In the email to students, Standifird noted the university’s plan is based on the campus, regional and national declining positivity rates and is subject to change if these trends do.

Even returning to the traditional format, the university will still be adhering to federal, state and local guidelines regarding mask-wearing, gathering sizes, testing and “any new guidelines that may be added,” according to the email.“Our decisions have been based on science since the start of the pandemic, and that will not change,” Standifid stated. “We are still closely monitoring the virus, the vaccination process and the multiple variants that are popping up around the globe. We will remain agile and ready to modify our behaviors and operations if warranted.”