Editorial: Staying at home could be boring, but is crucial to combat COVID-19

As the outbreak of COVID-19 has evolved into a national emergency, countless schools have taken actions to keep their students at home, some extending spring breaks, switching to online classes and many even canceling the semester all together.

For some students, this stay-at-home period, ironically, became the perfect opportunity to extend their travel plans or to party with their friends, disregarding health professionals’ warning.

This is a selfish and dangerous act.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), elder adults and those with chronic medical conditions are “at a higher risk of getting very sick from this illness.” This is likely why young and healthier individuals like college students don’t feel the need to be alarmed.

In a press conference on Saturday confirming a case in Woodford County, Gov. JB Pritzker warned that young, healthy individuals should maintain social distance.

Getting COVID-19 may not be as detrimental to you as it is to the elderly or someone who has a compromised immune system. But traveling or social gatherings can make you a prime vehicle for COVID-19 to continue to spread, ultimately harming the most vulnerable and prolonging the pandemic.

This is why it’s so important to not just book a cheap plane ticket to a crowded beach or go out to the bars, as spring break usually entails. It’s heartbreaking to see this happening despite the situation.

Remember that one can be contagious even before any symptoms are shown.

There isn’t a single individual who hasn’t been affected by this outbreak, from sports fans to study-abroad students. Canceling spring break travel plans is disappointing, but it’s just another necessary precaution to protect ourselves.

We urge you to think about your parents, grandparents, and all the groups who are at a higher risk for severity at this time. We urge not just students of Bradley, but all members of society – avoid unnecessary social contacts.