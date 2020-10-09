Photo Gallery: Bradley Homecoming 2020 By Kayla Johnson & Angeline Schmelzer on October 9, 2020 Groups of students socially distance while wearing masks during the AJR concert. Photo by Kayla Johnson Students placed chairs in front of the screen to reserve a front-row seat to the streamed homecoming concert featuring the band AJR. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer Pop trio AJR performed “Don’t Throw Out My Legos,” “Netflix Trip,” and a cover of “All Star,” by Smash Mouth, among others. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer Pop trio AJR performed “Don’t Throw Out My Legos,” “Netflix Trip,” and a cover of “All Star,” by Smash Mouth, among others. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer Students stand around while waiting for the B to light while wearing masks, despite social distancing guidelines. Photo by Kayla Johnson The homecoming court line up socially distanced while Vice President of Student Affairs Nathan Thomas announces the king and queen. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer Jake McGiles was crowned homecoming king. Photo by Kayla Johnson Photo by Kayla Johnson Photo by Kayla Johnson Photo by Angeline Schmelzer Photo by Kayla Johnson The B is finally lit! Photo by Angeline Schmelzer More from PhotoMore posts in Photo »Intramurals still a safe way to playIntramurals still a safe way to playPhoto Gallery: Bradley defeats Valparaiso 80-66 to take the Valley crownPhoto Gallery: Bradley defeats Valparaiso 80-66 to take the Valley crownPhoto Gallery: Men’s basketball punches another ticket to MVC championship game in win over Drake.Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball punches another ticket to MVC championship game in win over Drake.Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball comes away victorious against Southern IllinoisPhoto Gallery: Men’s basketball comes away victorious against Southern Illinois
Be First to Comment