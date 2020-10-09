 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Photo Gallery: Bradley Homecoming 2020

By Kayla Johnson & Angeline Schmelzer on October 9, 2020
More from PhotoMore posts in Photo »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper

Copyright © 2020, The Scout, Bradley University. All rights reserved.
The Scout is published by members of the student body of Bradley University. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the University.