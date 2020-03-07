 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball punches another ticket to MVC championship game in win over Drake.

By Kayla Johnson and Anthony Landahl on March 7, 2020

The Saturday afternoon Missouri Valley Conference semifinal concluded with the Bradley men’s basketball team on top. It defeated eighth-seeded Drake 76-66, highlighted by 25 points from senior Darrell Brown, 19 coming in the first half. Bradley plays in the championship game tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. It is the first time ever that Bradley will play in the championship game in back-to-back years. 
