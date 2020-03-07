The Saturday afternoon Missouri Valley Conference semifinal concluded with the Bradley men’s basketball team on top. It defeated eighth-seeded Drake 76-66, highlighted by 25 points from senior Darrell Brown, 19 coming in the first half. Bradley plays in the championship game tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. It is the first time ever that Bradley will play in the championship game in back-to-back years.
Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball punches another ticket to MVC championship game in win over Drake.
