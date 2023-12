The Scouting Report: Early season hardware and the start of conference play for Bradley men’s basketball

Welcome back to The Scouting Report!

We’re back this week after the holidays and we had a lot of great basketball to cover. We recap the Men’s recent loss to Murray State and their impressive run in SoCal. We also take a look at the recent obstacles that Women’s basketball has had to endure after losing multiple starters during the break. Also, get a taste of the Darrius Hannah feature that will come out tomorrow by listening to Hannah talk about how he started dunking.