Police report: 2018-10-19

At approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 11, BUPD officers noticed a suspicious car parked in the Geisert parking lot. Upon investigation, they found an employee and a non-affiliated individual smoking cannabis. They took 14.0 grams of cannabis from the car back to the BUPD station as evidence.

• Police received a report of an offensive drawing on a bathroom stall door at Heuser Hall on Oct. 12. The graffiti was classified as disorderly conduct ins-tead of a hate crime, as it did not target an individual or group specifically. Fa-cilities painted over the drawing.

• At approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 14, officers spotted males fleeing from a parked vehicle on the 300 block of N Cooper, as they approached. Police in-vestigated the vehicle and contacted the owner, who said only the vehicle manual was missing.

• In an attempt to parallel park, a student collided with a staff member’s parked vehicle on West Bradley Avenue on Oct. 16. There was minor damage to both vehicles, and no injuries were reported.