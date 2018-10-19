 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Police report: 2018-10-19

By Scout on October 19, 2018

At approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 11, BUPD officers noticed a suspicious car parked in the Geisert parking lot. Upon investigation, they found an employee and a non-affiliated individual smoking cannabis. They took 14.0 grams of cannabis from the car back to the BUPD station as evidence.

• Police received a report of an offensive drawing on a bathroom stall door at Heuser Hall on Oct. 12. The graffiti was classified as disorderly conduct ins-tead of a hate crime, as it did not target an individual or group specifically. Fa-cilities painted over the drawing.

• At approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 14, officers spotted males fleeing from a parked vehicle on the 300 block of N Cooper, as they approached. Police in-vestigated the vehicle and contacted the owner, who said only the vehicle manual was missing.

• In an attempt to parallel park, a student collided with a staff member’s parked vehicle on West Bradley Avenue on Oct. 16. There was minor damage to both vehicles, and no injuries were reported.

More from Police ReportsMore posts in Police Reports »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper

Copyright © 2018 The Scout, Bradley University. All rights reserved.