Police Reports: 2018-09-14

- At approximately 3 a.m. Sept. 12 on the 1600 block of W. Main St., a non-student male notified police after two unidentified males in black hoodies struck him and took his possessions. Police are investigating the case further at this time and notified faculty and students of the matter via email.
- On Sept. 9 at 2 p.m., officers received a complaint from a female student who claimed she saw a handgun in the back of a truck bed. The following day, police searched a vehicle matching the description and found a broken bb gun. No charges were filed.
- Officers were dispatched to the Smith Career Center on Sept. 6 at approximately 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a male alumnus exhibiting suspicious behavior. Employees said the man initially came in for help on his resumé, and becoming frustrated with the results. Employees were told to call the police if the behavior didn’t
- At approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 9, police responded to a complaint that a non-student male was attempting to enter a home on 929 Cooper St. According to the homeowner, he knocked on the front door, shook the door handle and banged loudly on the back door. The man later tracked down by police and questioned. The owner did not wish to file charges.
- In Campustown at approximately 9 a.m. on Sept. 7, officers were called to Subway when the manager complained of a customer harassing her. The manager claimed the male non-student was calling her names and threatening to “catch her outside and beat her ass.” Police are searching for the suspect.
