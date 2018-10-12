Police Reports: 2018-10-12

• Officers were dispatched on Oct. 2 at approximately 6 p.m. to the Bradley bookstore after reports that a female student stole a flask. When police followed up with the suspect, they found she was in possession of cannabis. The flask and cannabis were both confiscated and put into BUPD evidence.

• On Oct. 5, a faculty member reported his car, parked on the 800 Block of University Street, had been vandalized while he was at work. He observed egg residue on the driver’s side of his vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.

• At approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 6, police noticed a male laying in the grass at the 800 Block of University Street. After waking up the non-student male, he said he had been drinking that night as well as taking prescription drugs and passed out on the lawn. He was taken to Unity Point Health Methodist Hospital for treatment.

• Police were dispatched to the 1500 Block of Bradley Ave. on Oct. 7 after a fire alarm in a private residence went off. The three student residents originally told officers that a vape had set off the alarm, but later admitted to smoking cannabis. The incident was cleared by the Peoria Fire Department.