Police Reports: March 1, 2019

• Officers were dispatched to the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house around midnight on Feb. 23 in response to a fire alarm. The alarm appeared to have been set off by humidity in the building. The scene was cleared.

• At approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 23, officers responded to a complaint about an odor of cannabis in the student center. Upon further investigation, the officers discovered a male student smoking cannabis outside near the air intake of the building.

• On the evening of Feb. 23, officers observed a male urinating in shrubbery on the 1800 block of Elmwood Avenue. He had consumed alcohol, but was over the legal age and blew .114 on a portable breath test. He was allowed to return to his residence.

• Residence hall staff members conducted a drug search at the Student Apartment Complex on Feb. 24 and collected rolling papers and a bag containing the dust from a “leafy substance” and alcohol, which was collected and poured out. The dust was unable to be tested, but an occupant in the room later admitted they smoked cannabis.

• On Feb. 24, two University Hall residents notified residence hall staff after finding blood and a razor blade in a toilet in a women’s restroom. The staff investigated, but wasn’t able to find the source.