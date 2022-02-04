Against all odds, the 2021 NFL season will be remembered as one of the most remarkable

As the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 has spread, questions of whether or not the NFL season would be derailed dominated the media. Ultimately, the NFL called an audible on its former COVID-19 protocol and implemented a more relevant one.

But is this why the 2021 season should be remembered as one of the most unique journeys in American football history? Not exactly.

The unbelievable results, scenarios and unexpected momentum shifts were unlike any we have ever seen in one NFL season. Despite the virus, football fans and players alike were able to witness history being made seemingly every week.

Beginning with the release of the 2021 NFL schedule, it was clear that this season would be different. For the first time ever, the regular season was extended to 17 games instead of the traditional 16.

Throughout the entirety of the season, memorable moments and record-setting performances were not hard to find. With the extra week, many were quick to label some statistics with an asterisk, but there is no disputing these ones.

In Week 3, Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker drilled a record-setting, game-winning 66-yard field goal at the buzzer, silencing the Lions fans who were ready to celebrate a win. In Week 17, Bengals’ wideout Ja’Marr Chase recorded 266 receiving yards, which was the most by a rookie in NFL history. In only 15 games, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record (22.5).

Fans love free football, and they were rewarded with plenty of post-regulation dramatic finishes in 2021. Prior to this year, the most overtime games played in a single season was 12 in 1995. By Week 6 of 2021, the league had played 11 overtime games and finished the regular season with 21 overtime games, shattering the record.

Among the statistical numbers were the bizarre moments, which further set this season apart from others.

The Las Vegas Raiders were forced to cut two of their 2020 first-round draft picks due to off-the-field issues, and the troubles were only multiplied when head coach Jon Gruden was forced to resign in late October. Somehow, the Raiders mustered a 9-8 record, salvaging their season with a playoff appearance.

In a similar vein, Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer couldn’t finish the full 17 games before being fired for an off-the-field scandal. Unlike the Raiders’ miraculous run, however, the Jags finished 3-14.

The Week 18 fiasco was where things started to get unbelievable. With several teams fighting for playoff spots in both conferences, a chain of events led to an insane season finale that rocked the sports world.

The 9-7 Colts orchestrated a masterful choke job against the league’s worst team in Jacksonville to be knocked out of the playoffs. With this loss, the Steelers clinched a playoff berth unless the Sunday night game (Raiders and Chargers) ended in a tie. It didn’t, as Las Vegas won by a field goal in overtime, but it was much more complicated than that.

Beginning from the Divisional Round, the competitiveness of the 2021 NFL postseason has exceeded expectations in every way. Out of four games in the quarterfinal stage, three were won by a last-second field goal.

The other was an overtime shootout between the Chiefs and Bills that reignited the issue of the NFL’s handling of a tie game after 60 minutes of play. The Conference Championship had both games decided by three points, one of which reached overtime.

And to top it all off, quarterback Tom Brady called time on his career after playing 22 seasons en route to becoming the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

With Super Bowl Sunday approaching fast, it would only be fitting to see the Bengals and Rams provide an epic finish to what is one of the best seasons that we have ever witnessed.