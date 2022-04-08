Badger Bros: How two Wisconsin high school teammates and best friends reunited on the baseball field

Bradley’s TJ Manteufel (left) and Iowa’s Michael Seegers (right) during Wednesday’s game between the Braves and Hawkeyes. Photos by Jonathan Michel

When Bradley baseball’s schedule was released on Dec. 8, 2021, there was one day in particular that sophomore shortstop TJ Manteufel circled on his calendar: April 6 at Dozer Park against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Sure, anytime a Missouri Valley Conference school faces off against a Big Ten team is a noteworthy occasion, but this particular game was special to Manteufel. It would mean that he would play against his high school travel ball teammate and one of his best friends, Iowa sophomore shortstop Michael Seegers, for the first time.

“It was fun,” Manteufel said. “We played three to four years together, so it’s kind of fun to see him on the other side of the field with a different jersey, but the same end Manteufel is a native of Union Grove, Wisconsin, about an hour away from Seegers’ hometown of Oconomowoc and their friendship started during their freshman year of high school. The two became teammates on Hitters Baseball Academy, a premier travel team based in Caledonia, Wisconsin, about 20 miles south of Milwaukee.

According to Seegers, Hitters has a pedigree for cultivating top-tier talent.

“Hitters … develops baseball players and really prepares them for what college ball is like,” Seegers said. “Tons of kids have come out of Hitters to play college baseball and pro ball.”

At long last, a dream fulfilled

Even though their teammate AJ Vukovich, a fourth-round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2020 MLB Draft, stole the biggest headlines, Manteufel and Seegers developed a recruiting buzz of their own. When each committed to their respective schools, they knew that one day, they would eventually play against each other.

“We knew [we would face off] because we had seen past schedules of Bradley and Iowa getting together,” Manteufel said. “As soon as the schedule came out, we had a little fun talking back and forth with it.”

Wednesday’s contest, in which Iowa won 9-8, saw many abnormalities: extra innings, 15 pitchers used between the two teams and multiple lengthy replay reviews. To top it all off, it was the first time Manteufel and Seegers wore different jerseys while playing on the same field.

Michael Seegers resets between pitches. Photo by Jonathan Michel

“When we were playing against each other, it was crazy to think we’re both playing college baseball because it feels like yesterday when we were playing together and getting Slurpees after games,” Seegers said.

Goofing around

The two had multiple chances to interact during the game. In addition to an RBI sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Seegers ripped a two-run double down the left field line in the top of the second. Manteufel reached second base in the bottom of the frame after drawing the first of two walks issued by Hawkeyes pitcher Cam Baumann.

When either one of them stood on second base with the other at shortstop, it brought the chance for some smiles and comic relief.

“When TJ was on second, I was asking him if he would let us pick him off,” Seegers said. “We were also just talking about old jokes.”

TJ Manteufel takes a leadoff with Seegers in the background. Photo by Jonathan Michel

“We were just looking at each other and laughing,” Manteufel added. “Again, we haven’t seen each other in a while. I see him in the winter when we’re training, but it’s just one of those things where you just look at him and have to laugh.”

Humor has been at the center of the two shortstops’ friendship, ever since their days on Hitters.

“Some of my favorite memories come from us hanging out in the hotel rooms when we would travel,” Seegers said. “Whether that would be playing Fortnite and yelling at the TV, or just doing dumb stuff that other people thought was weird but would make us laugh.”

“I’d describe him as interesting … in a good way,” Manteufel said of Seegers. “He’s got his own sense of humor; his own way of life. [He’s] just a great, fun and positive guy.”

Not just funny business

Not only does the pair differentiate themselves with their personalities, but they do so with their play as well.

Before enrolling at Iowa, Seegers was a multi-sport athlete as a homeschool student and played basketball during the baseball offseason in high school. In 2019, the present-day Hawkeye led a southeast Wisconsin-based homeschool basketball team, the SWCHA Saints, to a national championship, posting 18 points per game.

Bradley’s shortstop thinks Seegers is not too shabby at baseball either.

“Honestly, I just think it’s confidence [with him],” Manteufel said. “He just goes up there and knows that if he does his thing, good things will happen. I think he just goes out and has fun playing; it’s the game he’s been playing ever since he was a kid.”

TJ Manteufel stands on deck. Photo by Jonathan Michel

The same year that Seegers won his national championship in high school, Manteufel led his highschool, the Union Grove Broncos, to a runner-up finish in the Wisconsin state tournament and earned a first team all-state selection by Prep Baseball Report.

“He’s a great player because he works super hard, knows the game and keeps it fun for everyone around him,” Seegers said.

Seegers and the Hawkeyes will revel in their grueling victory over the Braves, but when Bradley comes to Iowa City on April 19, two things are nearly certain to be on Manteufel’s mind: revenge and more shenanigans.

“All throughout high school, we were good buddies,” Manteufel said. “When we went off to college, we stayed in touch and it was fun having him come to town. Next time when we go over to Iowa, we’ll hopefully get them back.”