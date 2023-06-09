Baseball in Peoria: After the pandemic

Albert Pujols, Harrison Bader and Greg Maddux.

All are baseball legends who wrote their names into the history books at different MLB franchises who got their start with Peoria’s own baseball team, the Peoria Chiefs. The St. Louis Cardinals affiliate team started back in 1983 and has since been a staple of the Peoria area.

“I think [minor league baseball] is definitely a big part of Peoria in terms of, like, the city’s history. And I think that that just plays a big role because people know we’ve been around here for 40 years,” Alex Mahnich, account executive for the Peoria Chiefs, said.

However, the pandemic made it difficult for the Chiefs to continue providing the greater Peoria area with the minor league baseball experience. The unique activity of going out to a ballpark and seeing future major league players took a big hit and its effects are still being felt today.

The Minor League atmosphere during the Pandemic

Seven minor league baseball teams populate the state of Illinois including the Peoria Chiefs, Kane County Cougars, Chicago Dogs, Joliet Slammers, Windy City Thunderbolts, Gateway Grizzlies and the Shaumburg Boomers. Almost all of the minor league teams in Illinois didn’t play in 2020 except for the Chicago Dogs.

Coming back, attendance for the Chiefs dropped by 57% from 2018 to 2022. Plagued with restrictions and coming out of a two-year break for both the players and the front office, Peoria struggled to get people out to the ballpark.

“We were just trying to be safe and healthy so we can continue playing and have at least some people in attendance,” Payton Leverton, who handles community relations for the Chiefs, said.

However, the Chiefs do have the second-best rate of attendance in Illinois with 724 per 100,000 people in Peoria county. Leading the pack are the Kane County Cougars, who recorded the best average attendance in Illinois during the 2022 season by averaging 5,068 with a rate of attendance of 983 per 100,000.

“We had to like tape down seats so people couldn’t sit in them, we also had the six-foot stickers on the ground, team store lines, we had all of that for distancing each other,” Leverton added.

Other teams like the Joliet Slammers, Chicago Dogs and the Shaumburg Boomers were able to hit similar strides to what they were seeing before the pandemic.

“People were ready to get out of their house and go do things and get back to normal, and maybe even at a higher level than they’d ever been before,” chief financial officer and general manager for the Joliet Slammers, Heather Mills, said.

The biggest disparity is that Peoria County is the smallest county of the five that have minor league baseball. The counties involved are Peoria, Will, St. Clair, Kane and Cook county, which houses three minor league baseball teams: the Boomers, Dogs and Thunderbolts. A bigger population can be associated with more potential baseball attendees.

However, getting the average Peorian to the ballpark is the hard part and the Chiefs are trying to reach the community beyond the diamond.

“When we get into the season and I have players here, people who actually want to see the players can do meet and greets, libraries and hospital visits are really big,” Leverton said. “I do work with the Peoria park district, we go to some of their events, so there’s a big array of things for us to do with players, we do try to get out and volunteer as a front office so people can see us and know that we are here even though we’re not playing baseball yet.”

Looking at the past

During the Chiefs’ first three seasons, they averaged 1,751 fans, not far off from the season average of 1,299 fans from last season. The Gateway Grizzlies had the biggest dip in attendance dropping from an average of 3,207 fans back in 2012 to 1,538 last season.

On the other hand, the Kane County Cougars, Windy City Thunderbolts, Schaumburg Boomers and the Joliet Slammers have been able to increase their attendance compared to prior years.

“We’re in the business of baseball. But that’s not what we sell. That’s almost like a secondary thing,” Mills said. “So you don’t have to be a baseball fan to come out and have a good time. And that’s really what Minor League Baseball is about.”

Other factors that impact ticket sales are team performance, economic situations and population changes, which is not really something that the front office can control.

“We definitely don’t have as many top prospects anymore as we did in the early 2000s, or if we do they’re here for lesser amounts of time,” Leverton said.

An example of good prospects staying in the minor league system for less and less time is 20-year-old phenom Jordan Walker, who played for the Peoria Chiefs last summer before making his major league debut this season.

Getting people back into the ballparks

The Chiefs and other organizations have found a winning strategy in promotions, giveaways, post-game activities and building good relationships between the players and the fans.

“Doing those on-field games, I feel like that’s something you don’t see a lot. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that to be quite frank, like in an MLB game,” Mahnich said. “So getting to give the fans that additional level of experience or like, a memory that they’re never gonna forget.”

With their 40th season underway, the Chiefs and their front office continues to work hard to get the Peoria community involved and get people back into Dozer Park.

“We work on trying to hit up every business that we can, reach out to as many people who bought tickets, season ticket holders, and anybody who might be interested in coming out again,” Mahnich said. “Trying new things and reminding people that we’re back and baseball is getting back to normal.”