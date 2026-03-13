Baseball’s momentum gets halted in trip to Missouri

Hayden Miller slides into third base. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Entering the weekend on a three-game winning streak, Bradley baseball was looking to carry that momentum as they played five games in six days.

Their opponents, the Saint Louis Billikens and the Lindenwood Lions, entered the weekend with similar records as the Braves, and it appeared that coming away with multiple series wins could be in the cards.

That would not be the case for Bradley.

Game 1 against the Billikens was a pitchers’ duel, with each side’s starter working into the fifth inning and only surrendering one run apiece. The Braves had a brief lead in the third thanks to an RBI single from outfielder Michael Quick, but Saint Louis responded to tie the game in the fourth.

The Billikens struck in the sixth, as designated hitter Chase Beattie hit a solo home run to open up a 2-1 lead. The Braves were able to get runners on second and third in the following inning, but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. Saint Louis then set down six of the final seven batters to close out the opener of the series.

Game 2 was the opposite of the first match, as both teams’ offenses got to work. Bradley jumped ahead in the top of the second on a two-run homer from designated hitter Jack Holubow, but the Billikens answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.

The Braves answered in the top of the third inning with a run to tie the game at three, though it was immediately lost as Saint Louis again added three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, and then two more across the next two innings to break open an 8-3 lead. Bradley wouldn’t go down without a fight, though, and was able to cut the lead to four entering the ninth inning.

Braves first baseman Anthony Martinez hit a two-run homer in the ninth to cut the lead to two, and then the next batter walked to bring the tying run up to the plate. Bradley could not complete the comeback, though, and fell to the Billikens 9-7.

With a sweep on the line in Game 3, the Braves gave the ball to righty Calen Scheider to try and lead them to a win. Through four innings, Scheider held Saint Louis scoreless, but Bradley’s offense had also stalled. The Billikens jumped ahead off Scheider in the fifth, scoring three runs before adding another in the seventh.

The Braves got on the board in the eighth and had the bases loaded with a chance to come back, but again could not find another run in the inning before Saint Louis shut them down in order in the ninth to complete the sweep.

Looking to bounce back, Bradley made the short trip to St. Charles, MO, to take on Lindenwood in a two-game midweek series. The Braves took a 3-0 lead with two runs in the first and another in the third to jump ahead, but the Lions responded with six runs across the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

Down to their last chance in the ninth, Bradley made a fierce rally attempt, scoring two runs and loading the bases with two outs with the tying run on third. Once again, though, they couldn’t get that last run across the plate and dropped their fourth straight.

With a winless trip to Missouri on the line, the Braves once again jumped ahead of Lindenwood early, opening up a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Lions responded in the third and fourth, though, and took a 4-2 lead. Bradley punched back in the fifth with four runs of their own to regain the advantage, but it wouldn’t last.

Lindenwood tied the game in the sixth with a home run and then took the lead in the same inning. The Braves were able to hold it to a one-run deficit entering the bottom of the eighth, but the Lions blew the game open with four runs to take a five-run lead into the ninth and struck out Bradley to complete the two-game sweep with an 11-6 lead.

Now on a five-game losing streak, the Braves will seek to bounce back this weekend as they travel to Tennessee for a four-game series with East Tennessee State, including a doubleheader on Saturday. A series win would be huge for Bradley, as they begin conference play against Indiana State the following week.