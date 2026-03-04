Beating the Beacons: Five keys to a Braves victory in round 2 of Arch Madness

After Valparaiso’s comeback win to defeat Indiana State in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) tournament, the Braves are set to play the Beacons in the second round for a chance to extend their season.

Though the feat will be far from easy, the Beacons have shone over the last month, finishing with a Valley-best 7-2 record since Feb. 6, including a seven-point win over Bradley on Feb. 18.

The Braves have shown that they can beat this Valparaiso squad, as evidenced by a win at Carver Arena on Feb. 3, but they will have their work cut out for them if they want to avenge their loss from three weeks ago and advance to the Arch Madness semifinals.

Below, Co-Editor-In-Chief Latif Love and Sports Editor Ethan Diamond share five keys to a Bradley win.

1. Defend without fouling

The Beacons are one of the better teams in the nation at attacking the rim and drawing fouls. Their 39 percent free-throw attempt rate ranks in the 77th percentile nationally and first in the conference. In Bradley’s loss to Valparaiso three weeks ago, the Braves allowed 33 free throw attempts. Playing physical defense without fouling, limiting driving lanes and forcing the Beacons to knock down three-pointers will be paramount.

2. Limit offensive rebounding

Valparaiso’s two big lineup, freshman forward JT Pettigrew and junior center Shon Tupuola, have been the driving force behind the Beacons’ ability to extend possessions and score despite an underwhelming first-shot offense. The Beacons’ 33.4 percent offensive rebounding rate ranks in the 71st percentile nationally and third in the Valley. Bradley held Valparaiso below their averages in both matchups this season, and it’ll be important to do so again on Friday.

3. Limit JT Pettigrew

In Bradley’s first matchup against the Beacons on Feb. 3, the Braves were able to control the game by taking Valparaiso’s all-freshman and all-conference third team forward JT Pettigrew out of the game. Pettigrew finished the night with more fouls than points, shooting one-for-four from the floor. In the return match in Indiana just two weeks later, he put up 22 points as Bradley struggled to contain him on both sides of the ball.

Limiting Pettigrew’s effectiveness will be a driving force if the Braves want to advance to the semifinals. Bradley’s big men, Ahmet Jonovic and Corey Thomas, must be physical with Pettigrew, cut off his driving lanes and keep him off the offensive glass.

4. Start fast, start clean

When Bradley has started slow this season, it’s usually a combination of turning the ball over, not executing their offensive sets and playing with a lack of energy. After their loss to Valparaiso on Feb. 18, head coach Brian Wardle mentioned how disappointed he was with the play in the first four minutes of each half.

A Braves win will hinge on the team starting the game fast and playing at a high level. Bradley led the Missouri Valley Conference in turnover margin this season, but their loss to the Beacons saw them give the ball away 15 times, compared to the eight they forced. Executing early is a major key to victory.

5. Put pressure on the paint

Bradley has struggled to score inside the paint all season. The Braves’ 30.2 points per game ranks in the 25th percentile nationally, and their mark of 49.2 percent from two ranks in the 22nd percentile. Frankly, the team is bad at scoring inside, but the Beacons’ defense is set up to limit three-point attempts (where nearly 41 percent of Bradley’s shots come from) and make teams finish against their rim protection. It will be critical for the Braves front court — Jonovic, Thomas, senior AJ Smith, and sophomores Timoty Van der Knaap and Kai Yu to score efficiently inside the arc as they did in the first meeting (57.1% from two-point range) for Bradley to advance.