Bradley lands transfer guard Sean East

By LARRY LARSON AND RONAN KHALSA on April 3, 2020

Bradley has picked up another commitment on April 2, this time from UMass transfer guard Sean East II. East tweeted a graphic in a Bradley uniform with the caption “Respect My Decision” on Thursday evening announcing his commitment. 

East reportedly chose the Braves over Creighton, Arkansas and Colorado State among others.

The 6-3, 185-pound point guard played in all 31 of UMass’ games in his freshman season, starting in 20 including the first 18. East averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, playing an average of 28 minutes.  

East is a Louisville, Kentucky native and will be closer to home with the Braves. This season, he had his two best scoring games in the midwest: at Akron (26) and Saint Louis (18). 

Following a likely redshirt year in 2021-22, East will have three years of eligibility remaining. When East becomes eligible to play in the 2021-22 season, he’ll join true point guard Antonio Thomas in the Braves’ backcourt. 

With East’s commitment, Bradley has filled it’s scholarships for the 2021-22 season. He joins freshmen Connor Linke, Darius Hannah and Jayson Kent as newcomers.

Bradley men’s basketball players who are able to play each season and how many collegiate player years remaining.
