Photo Gallery: Bradley men’s basketball seniors through the years

The trio of point guard Darrell Brown Jr., sharpshooter Nate Kennell and center Koch Bar played their last games at Carver Arena on Saturday Feb. 29 versus Loyola. The Scout has captured photos from their four years on The Hilltop. When the trio arrived BU was coming off a 5-27 (3-15 in MVC). Now as seniors the team has won the MVC Tournament, reached the NCAA Tournament and been instrumental in the program’s trend upward. On Senior Day 8,556 were in attendance to offer appreciation for their efforts.

CAREER HONORS

Brown: MVC all-freshman team (2016-17), third team all-MVC (2017-18), second team all-MVC (2018-19)

Kennell: MVC sixth man of the year (2018-19), MVC all-tournament team (2018-19)

Bar: MVC all-freshman team (2016-17)

FRESHMAN TO SENIOR TO CAREER — STATISTICS

Brown:

Freshman – 30.6 mpg, 12.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.7 apg

Senior – 34.5 mpg, 14.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.5 apg

Career – 32.2 mpg, 13.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.6 apg

Kennell:

Freshman – 17.9 mpg, 5.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.7 apg

Senior – 33.2 mpg, 12.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 apg

Career – 26.1 ppg, 9.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.9 apg

Bar:

Freshman – 21.3 mpg, 6.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.2 bpg

Senior – 23.4 mpg, 6.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.1 bpg

Career – 20.0 mpg, 5.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg