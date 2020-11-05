Bradley Men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

The men’s basketball team celebrates during a timeout in a game vs Loyola-Chicago last season.

Bradley Men’s basketball unveiled its full non-conference schedule on Monday afternoon. The slate includes nine games: five at home, two on a neutral court and two on the road.

The Braves will start the season at the Xavier Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio with three games, starting with a Nov. 25 date versus Toledo at 2 p.m. Bradley will then take on Big East member Xavier at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will wrap-up the multi-team event on Nov. 27 versus Oakland at 2 p.m.

Bradley will open its home schedule versus Judson, an NAIA school from Elgin, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.

The Braves will then play four straight home games versus mid-major opponents, starting with a Dec. 5 matchup with Saint Joseph’s. Three days later, South Dakota State comes to town for a 7 p.m. game.

Starting Dec. 17, Bradley will play three games in six days, first taking on Jackson state at 7 p.m. followed by Miami-Ohio on Dec. 19. Bradley will then travel to take on power-five opponent Mizzou on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m for the team’s final non-conference game.

“This offseason presented a lot of difficulties in arranging a non-conference schedule but we believe that we have successfully organized one that challenges our program against some of the top competition in the Midwest and versus other similar teams on the rise,” Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said in a statement.

Bradley Athletics has not announced whether the Braves will play their home games at Carver Arena or on campus at Renaissance Colosseum.

Missouri Valley Conference play begins on Dec. 31 when the Braves take on Southern Illinois in Carbondale.