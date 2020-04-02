Bradley receives verbal commitment from Jayson Kent

Bradley has received a verbal commitment from 6-7, 183-pound shooting guard Jayson Kent of Oak Forest High School, near Chicago. Kent confirmed on Twitter, posting “1000% committed” with an edited photo of him playing in a Bradley uniform.

In his senior season with the Bengals, Kent averaged 17.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and swiped 35 steals. For his performances, he was named to the 3A all-state honorable mention team and was named to the 2019-20 Daily Southtown All-Area team by the Chicago Tribune staff.

Kent also played in the elite NIKE EYBL summer league for Mac Irvin Fire, averaging 4.7 points per game and 1.4 rebounds in 14.1 minutes played.

Kent received an offer from Bradley in late January/early February and chose the Braves over a handful of other mid-majors including SIUE, Northern Illinois, Chicago State and South Dakota State. Bradley was the latest to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Following the graduation of 6-6 Nate Kennell, the Braves are in the market for a new and tall sharpshooter.

After Stephan Gabriel, a 6-foot 7-inch guard/forward, was released from the team in late-December for ongoing team violations, the Braves had a scholarship open and sought a replacement.

The newest Brave will have four years of eligibility beginning the 2020-21 season.