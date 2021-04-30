Bradley signs Roberts, Ekono

After a flock of transfers, Bradley men’s basketball is closing in on a complete roster for the 2021-22 season, as the program signed junior college transfer Terry Roberts and high school senior Maxine Ekono this past week.

The two players increase the Braves’ incoming recruiting class to four, narrowing the number of open scholarships to two.

Roberts, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Florida Southwestern State. The Amityville, New York native led the Buccaneers in scoring (15 points per game), assists (5.7 per game) and steals (2.7 per game), propelling the program to a top 25 ranking in NJCAA Division I.

“We have been recruiting him for months and he is going to be a great fit within our program and culture,” Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said in a statement. “Terry is a very effective two-way player who can score, play-make and is a great disrupter on the defensive end.”

Florida Southwestern has a recent history of developing Division I talent, including current Drake players Tremell Murphy, ShanQuan Hemphill and DJ Wilkins.

Roberts will likely have an opportunity to be a large part of the rotation, after starting guards Sean East II (9 PPG, 3.6 APG) and Terry Nolan Jr. (11.2 PPG, 3.2 APG) entered the transfer portal. He will come to Bradley with three remaining seasons of eligibility.

The backcourt received another boost when Ekono, a 6-foot-7-inch French guard, committed to the Braves on Monday.

Ekono played this past season at Scotland Campus Prep in Pennsylvania, the same school that Bradley junior center Ari Boya prepped at.

“Max is a special player,” Scotland Campus head coach Chris Chaney said in a statement released through Bradley. “He has unreal court vision for his size as a point guard and has shown the necessary toughness to be an elite defender.”

Before playing in the States, Ekono was a member of Nanterre U18 in his hometown of Nanterre, France, playing in multiple elite-level tournaments.

“Max is a great fit for this 2021 class and our current roster,” Wardle said in a statement. “A part of his game that I love is that he is physical and draws a lot of fouls.”

Roberts and Ekono join Mikey Howell, a transfer from UC San Diego, and Connor Hickman, a high school senior from Bloomington, Indiana, in the incoming class of recruits.





