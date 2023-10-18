Rapid Recap: Bradley soccer draws against Wisconsin and conference woes continue

Charlie Dickerson dribbles the ball. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics

While Bradley has struggled to win games at Shea Stadium, they have fared better away from home. Playing against Big 10 opposition is never easy and the Braves (4-3-5) needed to get a result at Wisconsin (4-3-5) after losing three straight.

The Badgers did most of the attacking in the first half as they conjured up a goal after an extended amount of possession. After three saves in 25 minutes, junior keeper Alex Grow was finally beat as the goal came in after a corner kick.

Wisconsin broke through with defender Ryan Keefe, who got his first strike of the season. The score favored the Badgers heading into the second half of the game.

While the first half saw a lot of Badger action, the second was a more even affair.

As Wisconsin started letting their guard down, Bradley junior captain Charlie Dickerson scored from a redirected throw-in for his first goal of the season. Making something out of nothing, Dickerson connected with the ball mid-air for a bicycle kick goal that gave the Braves their equalizer.

Bradley used that momentum to their advantage, as they could’ve had the win if not for an attentive save from Badger keeper Nate Crockford. Freshman DJ Koulai took the ball on a fast break but was ultimately stopped by Crockford, who left the penalty box just in time. The game ended tied at one.

Before playing against Wisconsin, the Braves had another conference duel against the Belmont Bruins.

After a thrashing against nationally-ranked Missouri State, the Braves were looking to rebound at home. After five games without a win, Bradley looked to start October on the right foot.

Bradley started the game with their signature initial intensity as they looked to get the upper hand early in the encounter. Still, the Bruins scored the opener by taking advantage of the set piece.

After a rash tackle from freshman defender Ethan Beauman-Ansah and a string of passes, Belmont found space behind the Bradley backline. In an excellent display of aerial dominance, the Bradley defense could only watch as defenseman Alex Clayton deflected the ball in the back of the net, scoring one for the visitors.

After the goal, all eleven of Bradley’s men stood in a circle, looking to reorganize and refresh. Despite losing momentum, the Braves stood their ground, not letting the Bruins generate many shots.

Belmont eventually solved the puzzle again as midfielder Jansen Wilson doubled the scoreline. Imitating the first goal, the Bruins capitalized as they sneaked past the Braves’ backline once again.

Two goals down and 22 minutes to go, the Braves needed a lifeline. They wouldn’t have to wait too long as freshman Ian Ferguson fed off of a loose ball, cutting the deficit in half. As if the ball teleported out of Bruin keeper Brant Kalvert’s gloves, Ferguson took advantage of the error for his first collegiate goal. The score didn’t change as both teams headed to the locker rooms.

Coming out of the break, both teams seemed evenly matched and exchanged blows early on as the Braves dreamed of a comeback. After 10 minutes of action at Shea Stadium, Belmont found their third of the night, halting Bradley aspirations for a comeback. With a mixture of luck and individual skill, Wilson scored his second goal of the match as the ball weaved between Bradley defenders and found its home in the back of the net.

Nothing else would come out of the Braves as the Bruins prolonged the team’s search for their first win at home. Next, Bradley heads to DeKalb and Des Moines to take on Northern Illinois (3-6-1) and Drake (3-6-2).





