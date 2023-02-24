Bradley softball strikes back at Roar City Invite

Abbott Badgley throws a pitch. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Behind the arm of sophomore pitcher Abbott Badgley and the bat of sophomore infielder Bailey Sample, Bradley softball (4-5) rebounded in Nashville at the Roar City Invite, winning three out of their four games over the weekend.

Despite Badgley’s and Sample’s performances, the weekend didn’t start off as successful. After losing the first game 12-0 against North Alabama, head coach Sarah Willis was determined to turn things around.

“It was exposing and it was not for lack of talent but a change in mindset,” Willis said. “The bounce back with the next three games showed our coaching staff that we are capable of learning and growing quickly.”

The Braves found their groove and dominated the next three games. Badgley pitched the next two matchups for Bradley against Alabama A&M and the rematch with North Alabama.

The sophomore only allowed one run through 12 total innings and showcased why she was a preseason all-conference selection. Badgley also threw a shutout against North Alabama on 80 pitches through seven innings.

“One of my main goals this year especially was to get ahead on batters and stay ahead on batters,” Badgley said. “Instead of going for those big strikeouts, I focused on what I can do to get this batter out.”

With lockdown pitching and hot bats, the Braves were victorious against Alabama A&M. Sample blasted a three-run-homerun in the top of the sixth inning to help give the Braves a 6-1 victory.

Bradley got payback against North Alabama with a swift 4-0 shutout win. Freshman Lauren DeRolf went 3-3 with an RBI double in the top of the second inning.

The last matchup to finish the weekend off was another triumph for Willis’ team as the Braves faced Tennessee State. Sophomore Katie Pederson went 3-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Sample also sent her second pitch out of the park on the weekend with another three-run-homerun in the top of the third. Tied at five entering the sixth inning, Bradley scored the next three on RBI’s from freshman Lauren DeRolf, sophomore Addie Welsh and sophomore Angela Cirone to break away and finish off the weekend with a 8-5 victory.

With a promising invite behind them, the Braves softball team will attend The Knights Classic in Orlando this weekend. Willis is eager to see how the team will play against stiff competition and a chance to jump over .500.

“There are no breaks [regarding] the teams we will face, and that is what our players need as we continue to prepare for the conference.”

The Braves’ first game in Orlando, Florida is on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. against Gardner-Webb.