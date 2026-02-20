Braves face tough matchups at War Eagle Classic

Ashley Breeding (left) and Ella Shafer (right) going back to the dugout. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

The Braves traveled to Auburn, Ala., this past weekend to compete in the War Eagle Classic, taking on the Binghamton Bearcats, Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini.

Bradley opened the weekend with a strong 9-3 win over the Bearcats. After allowing an early run in the third inning, the Braves responded and took control of the game with consistent hitting and strong defensive support behind their pitching staff.

“We stayed relentless at the plate,” coach Lauren Gambone said. “Stringing together quality at-bats, keeping the pressure on and forcing their defense to make plays.”

That win gave the Braves momentum heading into their next matchup later that day against the Tigers. The Braves fell 14-3 in five innings and would fall again to them the following day, 13-5.

“Our plan doesn’t change,” explained Gambone. “We approach every opponent the same way: with confidence and a focus on playing our game.”

Later in the weekend, the Braves faced the Fighting Illini but came up short again, losing 10-5. After holding the Fighting Illini scoreless through the first two innings, Illinois scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead and shift momentum for the remainder of the game against the Braves.

“That inning really sparked a sense of urgency for us. We knew momentum could swing quickly, so we had to stay locked in and make every at-bat and every play count,” Gambone remarked.

“That inning push came from staying aggressive at the plate,” she continued. “The offense was locked in, confident and ready to swing.”

Now tied for first in the Missouri Valley Conference standings with the Murray State Racers, the Braves will continue building momentum as play moves forward at the Blues City Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.