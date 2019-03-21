Braves’ season ends at the hands of the Spartans

Bradley men’s basketball’s historical run came to an end after a 76-65 loss to No. 2 seed Michigan State.

The team was led in the loss by sophomore Elijah Childs, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds.

This was the last game in a Bradley uniform for seniors Luuk van Bree, Luqman Lundy, Peter Hanley, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye and redshirt junior Antoine Pittman.

The Braves finished the season with a 20-14 record and their first NCAA appearance since 2006.

