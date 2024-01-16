Braves split at home vs. MVC foes

Nika Dorsey, Photo Courtesy of Bradley Athletics

The Bradley women’s basketball team (5-11,1-4 MVC) went 1-1 in their most recent homestand, falling to Missouri State but getting a much-needed victory versus Southern Illinois.

Bradley surpasses 2022 win total

The Braves won just four games in the 2022-2023 season, but with 15 games left in conference play Bradley has eclipsed last year’s mark.

Bradley beat the Salukis 58-56 in a back-and-forth game. The Braves used a balanced scoring attack and improved defense to get their fifth win of the season. Junior guards Alex Rouse and Nika Dorsey led the way for Bradley with 11 points each.

The first quarter, and much of the game, was a defensive showdown. Both teams struggled from the floor, with the Braves shooting 6-16 and Southern Illinois shooting 4-16. Neither team found luck from beyond the arc either.

Bradley’s bench proved to be the difference in the first quarter, chipping in six points. After one, the Braves led 13-9.

Offensive rebounds hurt Bradley in the second quarter. The Braves did not do a good job at boxing out and gave the Salukis many second chance opportunities. The offensive struggles continued for both sides but Southern Illinois shot slightly better as they took a 23-22 lead into halftime.

The Salukis came out the gate hot in the third quarter, going on a 6-0 run. Bradley struggled to take care of the ball and committed three turnovers in the early going. Midway through the quarter, the Braves found their footing. Starting with a mid-range jumper from Alex Rouse, Bradley sank their next three shots. Heading into the final period, the Braves led 38-37.

The fourth quarter saw the most offense from either side. Down the stretch, there were four ties and four lead changes. The game was decided with 16 seconds left as Nika Dorsey hit a jumper to seal the deal.

BIG SHOT DORSEY

BU takes the lead with 23 seconds left pic.twitter.com/mYlwrssvj6 — Bradley WBB (@BradleyWBB) January 13, 2024

Braves take on the Bears

The theme of the first game for the Braves was turnovers and second-chance points. Bradley finished the game with 20 turnovers, which resulted in 29 points, and they got outrebounded 33-27.

Freshman guard Halli Poock continued her stellar season, finishing the game with 18 points and six assists on an efficient 6-12 from the floor. Due to some absences, Poock has stepped into the starting point guard role, averaging 12 points and three assists while shooting 38 percent from three.

Both teams started the game slow offensively. Through four minutes of play, the game was tied 3-3 as both sides turned the ball over and shot poorly. Midway through the quarter, the Bears got comfortable, going on a 16-5 run in the next four minutes.

After a timeout, the Braves came out more composed. Bradley outscored Missouri State 10-4 to close the quarter and trailed 23-18 heading into the second frame.

The second quarter was the difference in the game. After a free throw fromPoock, the Bears went on a 20-0 run and opened up a 24-point lead. During the run, the Braves committed six turnovers and allowed countless looks at the basket. Similar to the first quarter, the Braves ended the period strong. Heading into halftime, Bradley outscored the Bears 11-4.

Missouri State kept their foot on the gas as they opened the second half with a 17-point lead. The Bears went on an 8-2 run and the lead ballooned to 25. The Braves were able to get good looks in the paint and from three but could not get much to fall. Bradley was outscored 22-12 in the 3rd quarter and trailed 71-44 after three.

In the fourth quarter, Bradley was able to get its offense going. The Braves scored a game-high 22 points on very efficient shooting. Bradley crashed the offensive glass, got good looks and capitalized on defensive lapses from the Bears.

Unfortunately, the lead was too large to make a comeback. Despite the uptick in offense, the Braves could not stop the Bears from getting into the paint as Missouri State took the victory 94-66.

The Braves will be back in action on the road versus UIC on January 19th.