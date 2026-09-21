Challenging conditions damper Braves men’s golf performance

Carter Stevenson prepares a tee shot. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Harsh weather proved to be a major obstacle for the Braves at the Wildcat Invitational this week.

Wind gusts climbed to speeds upwards of 40 miles per hour as the conditions tested Bradley’s balance.

And they lost it.

“We got started on a rough note, but the guys were able to right the ship,” head coach Jeff Roche said. “We really battled, especially the first day.”

Fortunately for the Braves, the weather cleared up for the second day and stayed perfect for a majority of the time on the course.

“We hit a little adversity,” Roche said. “We just have to do a little bit better of a job recognizing that sooner and then putting in place the strategies to help us sustain the good play.”

Individually, Carter Stevenson continued his strong start to the season with another top-10 finish, his 13th of the year. Ironically, Stevenson has found success this season by not worrying about his performance.

“I’m really trying my best to not worry about score or how I finish because that’s kind of when I start to get a little nervous,” Stevenson said. “If I can just go out there and take it one shot at a time and just play the conditions, I can enjoy myself more.”

After an inflated four-over-par 76 in the first 18 due to the wind, Stevenson dialed in for rounds two and three, carding 71 in both.

“When it’s that windy, the best thing you can do is just keep the ball lower to the ground,” Stevenson said.

Looking at the rest of the lineup, Brody McCarthy and Joey Cerney both recorded their season best.

McCarthy shot an even 72 in round two on his way to a tie at 26th place. Cerney’s score of a one-over-par 73 in the final 18 launched him into a tie at 43rd.

Debuting for the Braves was Tommy Gneiser, who finished tied for 68th. Finally, Brogan Smith rounded out the roster tied at 80th.

Looking ahead, the four athletes who did not compete at the Wildcat Invitational, Quinn Cox, Michael Johansen, TJ Quinn and Gavin Schreurs, will get their shot at the Bluejay Invitational in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sept. 21-22.