Childs, Mast named All-MVC

Redshirt freshman Rienk Mast plays defense in a game against Southern Illinois. Photo by Kayla Johnson

The Missouri Valley Conference has announced its all-conference honorees and teams, which were voted on by the media. Two Braves picked up accolades, as redshirt freshman Rienk Mast was voted to the all-freshman team and senior Elijah Childs was voted to the all-MVC second team.

It’s the third consecutive season that Childs has earned all-conference honors, as he was selected to the second team last season and third team in his sophomore season.

The honor comes amidst Childs’ indefinite suspension from all basketball activities, pending a Springfield, Missouri police investigation in which he and two teammates are implicated. Because of the suspension, the Kansas City native missed the final five games of the regular season.

In 22 games played before the suspension, Childs led the team with 14.2 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

The injury of junior center Ari Boya and suspension of Childs led to a big role for Mast, who is the only player on the Bradley roster to have played in all of the team’s 27 games thus far.

During Valley play, Mast averaged 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Groningen, Netherlands native proved to be especially crucial down the stretch, leading the team with 12.2 points per game over the last 10 contests.

Bradley will take on Southern Illinois in the play-in round of the MVC tournament this Thursday at 5 p.m.