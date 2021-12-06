Column: If you don’t attend sporting events, you are missing out on the college experience

Bradley’s men’s basketball student section in the early 2010’s. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics

During my time here at Bradley, I have had the chance to attend multiple sporting events and I have realized that there are not a lot of students who are regularly attending the games.

I believe that this situation needs to change because there are many positive reasons as to why students should support the athletic teams and Bradley deserves more fan support after all the achievements they have had in the last few years.

Some of the Braves’ most recent milestones include the women’s basketball team winning the Missouri Valley Conference Championship in the 2020-21 season in addition to back to back MVC championships in men’s basketball in 2019-20 and 2018-19.

Besides having many successful seasons in the past few years, here are some other good reasons why students should go to the games:

It is a great way to socialize

Do you want to meet new people? Attending the games is a great way of socializing and making new friends. College is about making relationships that last forever; make sure you take advantage of it.

Giveaways

There are always giveaways going on, from special edition T-shirts to food coupons and special deals. After all, what college student doesn’t enjoy free food?

You can get free stuff just for showing up to the games. Some of the items given away in past games have been scarfs, championship shirts, foam fingers, banners and hats.

Contests

Do you think you are a great 3-point shooter like Gabi Haack, or have a better free throw percentage than Connor Hickman? Attending games gives you the chance to participate in contests for a chance to win prizes like an Echo Dot or free food.

Team spirit

When you attend a Bradley game, you are supporting the university and the athletes. Bradley needs to show its MVC rivals that the students here are passionate about their teams and will support them in any circumstances. Having a loud student section can give the Braves a noticeable advantage and boost the team’s energy.

Most students are not attending games claiming that they do not know when the basketball games are happening, so here it is a full schedule of home games for the winter before and after winter break.

12/04/21 MBB vs SIUE 2 p.m.

12/18/21 MBB vs St. Joseph’s 2 p.m.

01/22/22 MBB vs SIU 7 p.m.

01/27/22 WBB vs Drake 6:30 p.m.

01/29/22 WBB vs UNI 2 p.m.

01/30/22 MBB vs Indiana State TBD

02/04/22 WBB vs Indiana State 6:30 p.m.

02/06/22 WBB vs Evansville 2 p.m.

02/09/22 MBB vs Loyola Chicago 7 p.m.

02/12/22 MBB vs Drake 7 p.m.

02/18/22 WBB vs SIU 6:30 p.m.

02/19/22 MBB vs Illinois State 7 p.m.

02/20/22 WBB vs Missouri State 2 p.m.

02/26/22 MBB vs Valparaiso 7 p.m.

03/05/22 WBB vs Illinois State 6:30 p.m.

Make sure to mark your calendar with some of the best games this winter.





