Column: What could have been for the golf teams in the spring

The cancellation of both the men and women’s golf seasons came at an unfortunate time as both were on the upswing.

With a newfound competitive atmosphere that was missing throughout the fall season, the men’s team was primed for further growth with the addition of transfer Brady Kreiter, meaning that one man would be left off the roster for each tournament.

It seemed as if the competitive atmosphere was starting to pay dividends when the men’s team finished in fourth place at the Grover Page Classic. It marked the team’s highest tournament placement this season and matched its lowest total score of the season. A glimpse of the patience that head coach Jeff Roche was preaching was starting to take effect before the season was canceled.

The spring season marked the return to full strength for the women after spending the fall season battling injuries. Team anchor senior Taylor Ledwein was back to a healthy form after missing the first three tournaments of the season. A late start to her season did not affect her performance at all, as she led the team with a 72.82 stroke average that would have been the best in Missouri Valley Conference history.

Ledwein finished in the top 10 in three out of four outings and won the MVC Golfer of the Week award twice. It is likely that she would have continued her rise through the women’s golf record books throughout the spring season.

“Both the men’s and women’s golf teams had been working hard, not only in our swings but in the weight room to get stronger,” Ledwein said. “Both teams were pushing each other to strive to be better. This was going to be a good spring for both teams and it is extremely unfortunate it had to end the way that it did.”

Looking ahead, it was possible that the women’s team could have contended for the MVC championship. According to Golfstat, the women were second overall in the MVC in average score per round, narrowly trailing Missouri State.

Because of the season coming to an abrupt end, the teams never got a chance to make a run at their annual goal.

With the country in quarantine, it is uncertain when these athletes will return to the course or when such courses will open. For now, both teams are victims of a lost season and we are left to wonder about what could have been.