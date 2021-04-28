COVID-19 temporarily halts Braves baseball

Bradley outfielder Dan Bolt tosses his bat. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

After navigating canceled series by a few of its opponents earlier this season, Bradley’s baseball team is now the latest victim of the pandemic, as positive COVID-19 tests have paused the Braves’ program.

A press release from Bradley on Tuesday afternoon said that the Braves “did not have the minimum number of medically cleared student-athletes to play,” for this weekend’s series at Indiana State.

The positive test stems from Bradley’s Tier I personnel of athletes, coaches, managers, and staff. The number of available players needed for the Braves took a hit after contact tracing and MVC protocols deemed it would be unsafe for many players to compete this weekend. Bradley’s release said “It’s unlikely the series will be rescheduled.”

The Braves plan to return to action May 7-9 against Valparaiso at Dozer Park given that all Tier I personnel are healthy.





