Cross country continues dominance at Bradley Intercollegiate

Bradley head coach Andrew Carlson coaches the team at the Bradley Intercollegiate. Image courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

The first of two home meets for Bradley’s cross country team has concluded. For the third year in a row, the Braves swept the competition in the Bradley Intercollegiate race at Detweiller Park.

This is the second time Bradley has taken first place in the men’s and women’s competitions in as many opportunities this season. The same can be said for senior Kaitlyn Sheppard, who placed first among the women at both meets.

With a three-mile time of 16 minutes and 11.9 seconds, Sheppard was the first of a slew of Bradley runners to cross the finish line. Overall, Bradley accounted for nine of the top ten finishers, including the entire top five, earning them a perfect score of 15.

Running right along to the men, senior Caleb Lind took first in the men’s 8k race this past Friday. His 24 minutes and 6.3 seconds secured his first cross-country title at the collegiate level.

“I’m happy with the performance, but I know I’ve got more in me,” said Lind.

Head coach Andrew Carlson has aspirations that reach the pinnacle of college athletics. However, he understands that even if his team performs incredibly, they still may not attain a spot in the championship.

“The standard for our program is winning the MVC conference championship,” Carlson said. “The specific goal is to make it to the NCAA championship final, but there are caveats. We’re in a position where we could run really well and still not make it.”

As the Braves have crushed the first two meets of the year, Bradley has as good a chance as any to land a berth in the NCAA championship.

The Braves look to continue their streak of dominance at the Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame on Oct. 3, followed two weeks later by the Bradley Pink Classic, their second home meet.