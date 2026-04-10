Exclusive Interview: Bradley Commit Trevon Payton discusses journey from Division II to the Hilltop

Bradley guard Trevon Payton with his mother and father on his recruiting visit before his commitment to the Braves. Photo via Trevon Payton.

When the transfer portal opened, the first call that former University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Trevon Payton received was from Bradley head coach Brian Wardle.

Wardle told Payton that he was “his guy” and was eager to set up a Zoom call and a visit.

Saturday, Payton visited Peoria, and Wardle didn’t let him leave the hilltop without a commitment.

The six-foot-four senior will join the Braves next season as a part of a retooled roster after Bradley lost five players to the transfer portal.

Payton sat down with Latif Love, Co-Editor-In-Chief of the Bradley Scout, to discuss his upbringing in a sports-centered household, his development as a late-bloomer and his journey from Division II to Bradley — including multiple stops in the transfer portal.

Listen to the full interview below.