Exclusive Interview: Bradley Commit Trevon Payton discusses journey from Division II to the Hilltop

When the transfer portal opened, the first call that former University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Trevon Payton received was from Bradley head coach Brian Wardle.
Wardle told Payton that he was “his guy” and was eager to set up a Zoom call and a visit.
Saturday, Payton visited Peoria, and Wardle didn’t let him leave the hilltop without a commitment.
The six-foot-four senior will join the Braves next season as a part of a retooled roster after Bradley lost five players to the transfer portal.
Payton sat down with Latif Love, Co-Editor-In-Chief of the Bradley Scout, to discuss his upbringing in a sports-centered household, his development as a late-bloomer and his journey from Division II to Bradley — including multiple stops in the transfer portal.
Listen to the full interview below.