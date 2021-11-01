Finland, family help shape Smidtslund

Rasmus Smidtslund in action against Missouri State. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics

Helsinki, the capital city of Finland, sits over 4,500 miles away from Peoria, a place where unique design and architecture stand tall among the over 600,000 people that live there.

It’s also a place that has seen incredible events, such as the 1952 Olympic Games, an event that transformed the city into what Rasmus Smidtslund, a sophomore on Bradley’s soccer team, knows today.

“I’ve been born and raised [in Helsinki],” Smidtslund said. “It’s a beautiful city; there’s a lot to do there and a lot of great places to see.”

Smidtslund is one of the many Bradley student-athletes who come from different parts of the world. What might be surprise people about Smidtslund, though, is that he is not the only current Bradley athlete from Helsinki.

“He went to the same high school as my brother, actually,” Ville Tahvanainen, Bradley basketball junior guard, said. “I didn’t know Rasmus at all before going here, but apparently he lived, like, two miles away from me.”

Growing up, Smidtslund has always enjoyed his hometown, but he has always been thankful for the strong bond he has with his family.

As an only child, his parents, Jan-Erik Smidtslund and Leena Kähköen, were able to focus on him and his interests.

“My parents did sports [when they were younger],” Smidtslund said. “My dad played soccer as well … Overall, my mom and dad, they’re both interested in soccer, especially when I’m playing.”

Soccer was one activity that became a big part of his life from a young age, thanks in part to his dad’s success in playing for the Finnish Second Division.

Smidtslund and his dad’s love of the sport, plus each other, provide them with many bonding opportunities.

“We both support Liverpool, so when I’m home, we rarely miss any games,” Smidtslund said. “We also play a Fantasy Premier League against each other every week. He’s been winning the whole year; it’s been tough for me.”

In addition to the family’s support of Premier League soccer, it’s what they do when Smidtslund is gone that really shows their support.

“My dad actually wakes up every night when we play to watch the games if he can,” Smidtslund said. “My mom is always supporting, but she isn’t that into it.”

While soccer and family are certainly big parts of Smidtslund’s life, what he was able to experience before his transition to Peoria was something he remembers and takes with him every day.

In Finland, every male aged 18-60 must commit six months to the military at some point in their lives. This can be delayed for schooling or other reasons, but Smidtslund approached it as something to get done earlier than later.

“I chose to serve in the Navy base about 40 minutes outside of Helsinki,” Smidtslund said. “It was [some] good times … I made a lot of friends there.”

From all the things Smidtslund encountered during his time at the base, the one he said he uses the most today is patience.

“I think I learned how to have more patience,” Smidtslund said. “It really taught me there are certain things that are outside of your control and you’ve got to live with that and do your best.”

Now, Smidtslund is focused on his studies and playing soccer, but talking to other people from his home country, like Tahvanainen, is something Smidtslund seems to enjoy.

“We’re good friends now and we’re in touch all the time now that I got to know him,” Tahvanainen said.

With Smidtslund’s third year playing soccer at Bradley winding down, it’s easy to look back and see the impact he has had on the team and the talent he possesses.

In his freshman year, he competed with a talented roster of upperclassmen for time, and provided a spark when given that time. During the pandemic-shortened season in 2020-21, Smidtslund led the team in goals scored with three in 11 games, showing that not rushing progression can lead to better results.

While this season has not gone the way Smidtslund would like to have seen it go, it’s that patience — while expecting a bigger number in the win column — that has provided him the opportunity to show some of the leadership skills he learned during his six months at the Navy base.

“The way I experienced leadership there probably changed me in a way that I can be better when I’m communicating together with my teammates,” Smidtslund said. “I would not hesitate to say we should be expecting [better] results. We aren’t inexperienced anymore and I’m looking forward to the few games we have left to see if we can build upon [the last few games].”

Through the naval base, getting used to a foreign country, and taking his next steps in life, Smidtslund has extensive experience to fuel his work and when he struggles, his family will still be there to support him — even if they’re across the Atlantic.