Five takeaways from Bradley’s win over Millikin

Bradley men’s basketball team in a huddle before a game versus Millikin. Photo via Jenna Zeise

Bradley men’s basketball started their season with a convincing win versus Millikin at home on Wednesday night. The Braves got off to a hot start, opening the game with a 21-2 lead, including a 16-0 run. Bradley won 80-63, but the team was less disciplined defensively and struggled to make shots in the second half.

It’s only one exhibition game, but there are pieces of the game that fans can look forward to this season. Below, sports editor Latif Love and assistant sports editor Owen Dimpfl present five takeaways from the game.

Welcome back Zek

Zek Montgomery returned to Carver Arena after spending one season at Rhode Island. The 6-foot-6-inch guard had a strong start to the game, as the Braves ran their offense efficiently. Montgomery had seven points in the first half but cooled off in the second, finishing with nine points on three-of-nine field goal attempts. Montgomery had opportunities with open looks but couldn’t get them to fall. He will be one of the key scorers for the Braves this season. Besides scoring, Montgomery recorded five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Once the team gets acclimated to the season, the duo of Montgomery and senior guard Duke Deen could prove to be an unstoppable force for the rest of the conference.

Thomas is a much-needed addition

In the absence of Darius Hannah, who was out with an injury in this game, junior Corey Thomas stepped into the starting lineup and showed why he will be a significant part of the team this season. Thomas displayed versatility in his first time in front of Braves fans, knocking down a three, running the floor and grabbing rebounds. The 6-foot-10-inch forward finished with nine points and worked well with Deen in ball screen actions. Thomas’s ability to roll or pop will add an extra dynamic to Bradley’s offense and make defending harder for opposing teams.

Young Bull

In his first appearance as a point guard, freshman Jaquan Johnson, or “Bully” as his teammates affectionately call him, showed why he could carve out a role in Bradley’s rotation. Johnson finished with six points on 2-6 shooting, but he played far better than the stats suggest. The 5-foot-11-inch guard used strength, frame and quickness to get downhill, create paint touches, make scoring opportunities for his teammates and get to the free-throw line. Johnson’s actions didn’t always result in a bucket, but his process and decision-making were encouraging for a player his age in his first college game.

You get a bucket, you get a bucket

The Braves were led in scoring by Deen with 14 points, but Almar Atlason and Demarion Burch were not far behind, both finishing with 10 points. In total, seven Braves scored eight or more points. This Braves team is deep and can get contributions from just about anyone. Each player can score differently between three-point shooting, mid-range, in the paint and free-throws. In recent years, the best teams in the MVC have had the potential to light up scoreboards, and Bradley is built to do that this season.

Three-point shooting

Last season, the Braves ranked third in the MVC in three-point shooting with a 36.6 percent team average. It won’t shock anyone if Bradley remains in the top three of that category this season. Against Milikin, the Braves finished seven-for-25 from behind the arch, a rate of about 27 percent. The first and second-half shooting totals were a night and day difference. Atlason and Deen were the only players to make multiple three-point baskets. The Braves will need to shoot many three-pointers this year, so consistency will be key. Atlason, Deen, Montgomery and Christian Davis could all be dangerous for the Braves at any given moment.





