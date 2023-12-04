From the sideline to the spotlight, Jasmine Green gets her chance

Jasmine Green jumps up for a spike. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics

After preparing to compete following an injury, getting injured again and having to repeat the process is a physically, emotionally and mentally draining experience.

This is something volleyball’s senior outside hitter Jasmine Green endured for the past three seasons.

“It was pretty exciting to be out on the court,” Green said about this season, her first one sans injury. “When I got the opportunity this year I made sure to leave it all on the court as I haven’t had the chance. It was nice that my coaches kept me out there this season even when I was struggling at times.”

Green has battled through injuries since she arrived at Bradley in 2020. This is why her breakout success this season was a big deal.

She set personal records for herself in almost every statistical category, leading the team in kills with 258, points with 304.5 and points per set with 2.72. She also came in second in aces with 23 along with kills per set at 2.30.

These achievements can be attributed to Green almost doubling her sets played compared to her previous three seasons, as she played in 112 this year compared to the 67 sets she played over the past three years combined.

While the team’s season didn’t go as planned, Green’s emerging presence on the court was felt nonetheless. Even though other players were bogged down by injuries, head coach Alicia Williams is glad Green was not a part of that group.

“I think Jasmine is a really talented girl, she has had some injuries sideline her,” Williams said. “This year she has felt better than in years past, which can be attributed to her great season. With her this season it’s been able to not be about injuries but more about being able to put the ball down and not make mistakes.”

Green’s team-minded perspective allows her to succeed even if she has a sub-par individual set, and Williams has noticed her energy rub off on her teammates.

“[She’s] loud and feisty, she loves competition and feeds into the momentum of other players with her vibe,” Williams said.

Green credits an overall positive mentality for allowing her to get through these last few seasons.

“It took a lot of treatment,” Green said. “I stayed and kept a positive mentality to not look at the negatives and push myself to come back better.”

Coming off of an injury fully healed for the first time, Green had sets this season where her extensive off time was evident.

“I had to find a balance between when I wasn’t having a good game, but having to still help my team win with a positive mentality and good communication throughout,” Green said.

Green’s injuries have stolen years of success from her and the Braves, as shown by her performance this year when fully healthy. However, her injuries couldn’t steal Green’s positive attitude, relationships with teammates and coaches and overall love for the game of volleyball.