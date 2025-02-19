Hannah’s slam lifts Bradley over Drake on the road

Senior Darius Hannah slams in a go-ahead bucket vs Drake. Photo via Bradley Athletics.

Players who spend five years with one program will leave their mark in a variety of ways: milestones, records and highlight moments.

Senior forward Darius Hannah is doing just that in his final year in Peoria.

Over the last four games, Hannah scored his 1,000th career point on Feb. 5 and became the program’s all-time leader in games played with his 141st appearance on Feb. 12. His connection to the program stretches beyond his playing career, making the record more meaningful to him.

“I was here two years before I even [started] here, coming to the games [and] watching Darrell Brown Jr. play,” Hannah said. “It means a lot to me, to my family, to reach that goal. I couldn’t do it in high school because of COVID, but I got it now, and they’re all proud of me. I just gotta keep pushing.”

Then, on Sunday afternoon, he added a signature moment. In a 59-59 deadlock with a chance to win the game, senior guard Zek Montgomery found a cutting Hannah, who took two steps to the basket and slammed the go-ahead dunk with 10 seconds to play.

The Braves (21-6, 12-4 MVC) continue to trend in the right direction after earning the upset win at Drake (23-3, 13-3 MVC) for their third win in a row.

This season’s second matchup featured nine ties and 11 lead changes throughout the 40-minute battle. Both teams wanted to win this game badly, but the Braves willed their way to snap Drake’s 11-game win streak on their home floor.

“It was a war,” head coach Brian Wardle said with a smile after the game. “[It] was a really high level basketball game on a Sunday afternoon. Two very good teams battling, hostile environment, place is sold out [and] packed. We just had to make a few more plays down the stretch.”

16-0

Bradley started the game slow. The Braves turned the ball over and could not get into the flow of their offense. Defensively, the team failed to fight through screens and guard pick and rolls correctly. Bradley’s sloppy play allowed Drake to get out to an 11-4 lead in the first eight minutes of the game.

Then sophomore guard Demarion Burch found the key in the doghouse.

Burch made a three-pointer for his first basket, then hit a pull-up jumper on the next possession before scoring his third-straight attempt on a turnaround jumper after a timeout. The sophomore scored seven points in one minute and 18 seconds.

“He’s an energy guy off the bench,” Hannah said about Burch. “He comes in being aggressive. He’s physical. And that’s what we need, as a veteran group, somebody [that can] come off the bench and bring some energy.”

Despite the added offense, Bradley still trailed 22-13 at the 9:08 mark in the first half. Suddenly, the Braves meshed their offense with defense and got out to a gigantic 16-0 run.

The scoring run was highlighted by three-pointers from Montgomery, Hannah and senior guard Duke Deen. The run also featured rim shaking from dunks by senior guard Christian Davis and junior center Ahmet Jonovic.

“I thought Demarion Burch really ignited our team when he came in and started scoring,” Wardle said. “Everybody kind of got their juices flowing a little bit off that and he gave us a big lift.”

Burch finished the game with nine points, all of which were scored during the big run in the first half. He capped off his scoring efforts with a ferocious dunk that symbolized his nickname “O-Show.”

Battle of adversity

There were moments in the game when Bradley had to fight through disadvantages. Drake worked their way back and ended the first half on a 7-0 run, shrinking the Bradley lead to just one at the break.

Early in the second half, Deen leaped into the air to force a turnover on a Bulldog pass and landed awkwardly on his hip. Officials stopped the game so Deen could be helped off the court. There was a bit of worry from the Braves’ bench and fans seeing their star guard down in a big game.

“My heart usually stops beating for a few seconds when I see my players go down like that,” Wardle said. “But he’s a warrior. He lost his air and [got] right back up and cracks a joke while he’s walking off the floor ready to play again. With that type of leadership, your team rallies around that always.”

Deen was on the bench for only two minutes before returning and wasn’t bothered for the rest of the game.

“I really wasn’t worried about the fall. I just wanted to see if we had the ball,” Deen said. “It’s down to the wire, man. We got to put our bodies on the line. I’ll get some ice on this and then we’ll keep rolling.”

The physicality of the game didn’t just result in bodies flying across the hardwood floor; it also featured many whistles and players getting into foul trouble. Jonovic, Deen and Hannah all had four fouls, each late in the game, but were able to finish the contest.

“It got real handsy and physical, it was for the whole game, but definitely in the second half [for] both teams,” Wardle said. “We got lower and attacked the rim better.”

Confidence-boosting win

This matchup felt like an Arch Madness contest between two of the conference’s best teams in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The last time Bradley beat Drake was Feb. 26, 2023 to clinch the MVC regular season title. Drake won the next five meetings before Sunday, including two games in Arch Madness.

“Even though it’s a different staff, team, it’s the same program, same history, same character they got,” Deen said about Drake. “To be the best in this league, man, you got to beat the best. So we really wanted to come in and get this W.”

Bradley’s win at the Knapp Center marked just the third time since the 2022-23 season that Drake lost a home game. It is one of the most challenging places to play and the senior Braves wanted to get the win on their final try in Des Moines.

“You know it’s coming to an end and this is my last game [played] at Drake,” Hannah said. “I wanted it to be the best game I played. Obviously, I didn’t play my best game, but we came out with the win and that’s all I can ask for.”

“I’m very proud of the seniors for their mentality during the whole game, their confidence, their leadership,” Wardle added. “And then Darius Hannah’s last four minutes. He struggled with foul trouble, had some turnovers. It wasn’t his best game, but as a senior, he delivered when we needed him to deliver.”

Bradley and Drake are on a collision course for a potential third meeting in St. Louis; however, the Braves are focused on what’s directly in front of them, and that’s another rivalry matchup in Normal with Illinois State on Feb. 19.

“It’s just another big win,” Deen said. “We gotta keep rolling. We just gotta keep this train rolling into Arch with a great mindset and end this season right and try to get to the tournament.”