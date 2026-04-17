Hot starts, cold finishes: Braves look to regroup before MVC Championship

Caroline McConnell teeing off. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley showed flashes of strong play but couldn’t sustain it, finishing 14th at the Boilermaker Spring Classic.

Women’s golf closed out its regular season in West Lafayette at the classic, with inconsistent rounds across the lineup preventing the Braves from moving up the leaderboard.

Allison Pacocha led the way for Bradley, finishing tied for 35th at 14-over-par (78-75-77). Her steady improvement after the opening round helped anchor the lineup, but the Braves needed more low scores across the board to stay competitive in the field.

Caroline McConnell followed, placing tied for 61st at 19-over-par (79-76-80), while Jillian Cosler and Alyssa Mixon each finished tied for 67th at 22-over-par. Mixon delivered the team’s best single round of the tournament with a 74 in the opening round, giving Bradley early momentum. However, that momentum didn’t carry over, as higher scores in the final two rounds limited any upward movement.

That pattern defined the weekend for Bradley – strong individual rounds scattered throughout the lineup, but not enough consistency across all three days. Peyton Coburn (tied for 80, 25-over-par) and Brooke Deebs (tied for 85, 27-over-par, competing as an individual) rounded out the Braves’ efforts.

On a course like Ackerman-Allen, where steady scoring is critical, those fluctuations proved costly. While Bradley had multiple players capable of posting competitive rounds, an inability to string together consistent performances ultimately kept the team near the bottom of the standings.

With the regular season now complete, the Braves shift focus to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, set for April 19–21 at TPC Deere Run. If Bradley can turn those flashes of strong play into sustained performance, they’ll have a chance to bounce back when it matters most.