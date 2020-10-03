How Marcus Pollard’s unconventional NFL career started on the Hilltop

Former Bradley power forward Marcus Pollard enjoyed a 14 season NFL career following two years on the Hilltop

Bradley University has not fielded a football team since the 1970s. However, one of its most well-known alumni of the last 30 years managed to make his name on the gridiron.

Former Bradley basketball star Marcus Pollard played in the NFL for 14 seasons with four different teams, all while beating the odds as an undrafted free agent.

After spending two years playing hoops and baseball at Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas, the Alabama native said it was the enthusiasm around basketball that led him to the Hilltop.

“There wasn’t a professional sports league, there wasn’t a bigger university close by, and to be the only show in town and energy around basketball that I remember the most [about my time at Bradley],” Pollard said.

Former Bradley men’s basketball coach Jim Molinari was in search of the tight-end type when he recruited the 6-foot- 3-inch power forward.

“We knew we needed someone who was athletic, someone who was tough and someone who was a leader, and he was all of those things,” Molinari said.

Pollard was a key member of the 1993-94 team that went 23-8 and appeared in the third round of the National Invitational Tournament. That season came only two years after the Braves finished 7-23 and tied for last in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“To make it to the Elite Eight, almost to the Final Four, was gratifying,” Pollard said. “That team was amazing.”

Pollard helped to turn around a Bradley program that had struggled in the years following the departure of Hersey Hawkins and company.

“He helped us turn the program around,” Molinari said. “He made us a winner, and I’m forever grateful for him.”

After the quarterfinal loss when NIT capped off his basketball career, Pollard decided to try his hand at football, a sport he had not played since high school. Then-Bradley athletic director Bob Ferguson connected him to Ken Geiger, a long-time Chicago Bears scout who was with the Colts at the time. After a tryout, he found himself a member of the Colts, the team he played with for the next 10 seasons of his career.