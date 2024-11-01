‘I want to win and get to the NCAA Tournament; if we don’t, it’s a fail’: Men’s Basketball Season Preview

Head Coach Brian Wardle advising his team during a timeout in a game versus Millikin. Photo via Jenna Zeise.

Stability.

Heading into this season, that’s the one thing Bradley men’s basketball will certainly have to bank on.

The Missouri Valley Conference had one of the most eventful offseasons in its long history this year. Five coaches departed from their schools, four teams have completely rebuilt rosters and 86 players entered the transfer portal, including 12 of the 16 all-conference selections.

With all the changes in the MVC, the teams with the most chemistry, experience and talent will have the upper hand. Fortunately for Braves fans, this year’s team has all three.

“Having a veteran team gives our newcomers the ability to see how we’ve competed consistently at a high level,” senior guard Duke Deen said. “All of our returners have to have a role for us to make an impact, but everyone has improved since last year.”

Returners with lofty goals

The Braves return four starters from last season’s team that finished 23-12 and made it to the second round of the NIT, including seniors Deen and Darius Hannah, who were both preseason first-team All-MVC picks.

Deen was also named the Preseason Player of the Year but has his sights set on much bigger goals.

Duke Deen shoots a jump shot over a Millikin defender. Photo via Jenna Zeise.

“It feels great to be recognized by my peers and other coaches,” Deen said. “I feel like it’s a testament to the work that I’ve put in, but I don’t look at stuff like that a lot. I’m very grateful for it, but I will go out there every game and do my best. If that leads to player of the year, then that’s cool.”

“I want to win and get to the NCAA Tournament,” Deen added. “If we don’t, then it’s a fail.”

Deen will be joined in his mission by sophomore Almar Atlason and seniors Christian Davis and Zek Montgomery. Montgomery is in his second stint as a Brave after transferring to Rhode Island for a year. Upon his return, he was named to the preseason all-conference second team.

“Duke and Darius played a big part in my return,” Montgomery said. “This is where I belong. Coach Wardle and the staff welcomed me back with open arms. It feels amazing that I have a fan base that supports me. They’re like a second family to me.”

“That’s my boy,” Deen added. “It’s great to have him back on the floor. It feels like he never left. It’s the same feeling. He’s going to get buckets for us; that’s what he does. I think he’ll take another step defensively and be a great defensive player as well.”

Senior Zek Montgomery dribbles up the court during a fastbreak versus Millikin. Photo via Bradley athletics.

Rounding out the returners are sophomore Demarion Burch, junior Ahmet Jonovic and seniors Sam Hennesy, Cade Hardtke, Connor Linke and Goanar Billiew. Burch will see an increased role this season and will likely be the first player off the bench.

“He’s got to become an elite defender for us because he has the ability,” head coach Brian Wardle said. “He can be a scoring punch off the bench. He has an excellent mid-range shot. Maybe he starts, I don’t know. We’re still figuring things out.”

In anticipation of his increased role, Burch worked tirelessly during the offseason.

“I put in a lot of work this summer,” Burch said. “A lot of grinding, long nights and early mornings …. He [Duke] saw me working hard, and this season I’m going to lay it all on the line for this team.”

New faces

Bradley brought back essential pieces, but like the rest of the conference, was still active in the transfer portal. After Malelvy Leons left for the NBA and Connor Hickman transferred to Cincinnati, the Braves needed big depth and more shooting.

Wardle found what he needed in junior Corey Thomas and senior Connor Dillon.

Thomas is a 6-foot-10-inch forward who transferred from Cowley Community College. Thomas brings versatility on both sides of the ball because of his ability to knock down threes, roll to the basket and defend the paint.

In his short time as a Brave, Thomas has built chemistry with Deen, especially in ball screen actions.

Junior Corey Thomas handles the ball at the top of the key. Photo via Jenna Zeise .

“Me and Corey have a connection,” Deen said. “I know when he wants to pop and he wants to dive. He makes it easy for me to come off his scenes and make a read. He can space out, hit the three and will only get better over time.”

Dillon is a Peoria native, who played at Peoria Notre Dame in high school before spending four years at Division II Winona State. In his time as a Warrior, he averaged 21.6 points and shot 39 percent from three.

During an interview with the athletics department, Wardle spoke highly of Dillon.

“Connor is an extremely productive scoring guard,” Wardle said. “I love his swagger and toughness on the court, he is not afraid of the big moments. He played under a very good coach at Winona State and improved each year. It will be great to see him play in front of his hometown fans for his last year.”

Bradley also brought in three freshmen: Jaquan Johnson, Timoty Van Der Knaap and Gus Ruggard. Johnson is a 5-foot-11-inch guard from Milwaukee who can punish defenses with his size, speed and passing ability. Van Der Knaap has positional size at 6-foot-8 and will bring versatility on the wing. Ruggard, a 6-foot-1 point guard, went to Morton High School last season and was one of the best players in the area.

The road begins

The Braves have common goals: win the MVC, make the NCAA Tournament and go as far as their play can take them. Bradley will have a target on their back, as they were named the preseason favorites in the MVC. Fortunately, they are aware of the weight of this season and are ready for it.

“We have to stay locked in,” Burch said. “We have to keep working hard. We can’t relax. We can’t sit for nobody because nobody will sit for us.”

“When you play in a Bradley jersey every night, you have to play with a chip on your shoulder,” Deen added. “Everyone is trying to hunt us.”

Bradley starts their season on Monday against Southeast Missouri State University at Carver Arena.