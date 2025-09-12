Late goal sees Braves soccer draw with Purdue Fort Wayne

Kevin Mejias dribbles a ball. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley soccer was on the verge of securing its second win on Sunday as they took on Purdue Fort Wayne, but a late goal dashed their chances of securing its first regular season win away from home this season.

The Braves entered this match looking to bounce back following a crushing defeat to Western Illinois. Meanwhile, the Mastodons came in having not lost a game this season.

Bradley opened the scoring with just over 11 minutes remaining in the first half. The Braves created pressure inside Fort Wayne’s half, eventually getting a cross into the box allowing Nokkvi Hjorvarsson to get a shot off. Though the Mastodons keeper saved it, Hjorvarsson backheeled the ball to senior midfielder Michael Switala, who slotted it in for his first goal as a Brave.

Switala, a transfer from South Carolina, has been crucial for the Braves early this season, having started all five matches.

“It feels good to get it out of the way, that’s one way to put it,” Switala said. “Putting the team in a good position to win is a better feeling. But it’s great scoring in these colors and just doing it for my team.”

Bradley held the lead for the rest of the first half and appeared to have the game under control. However, Fort Wayne would go on the attack with just nine minutes left in the match. After Braves goalkeeper Drew Berry saved an initial strike, Mastodons forward Iann Topete buried the rebound to level the game at one.

Despite late chances from both sides, neither team could find the back of the net again. Bradley moves to 1-2-2 on the season while Purdue Fort Wayne remains undefeated at 1-0-3.

“It ended up being really even in terms of being on the ball for both teams,” head coach Tim Regan said. “Both teams had their chances to win, which is somewhat fitting for how the game went.”

The draw is the second game in a row in which the Braves have had a lead but were unable to hold it. In their previous match versus Western Illinois, they held two leads before losing the game.

“You never want this situation to happen with a team,” Regan said. “But when it does, the challenge is, how do you learn from it? And how do you understand the middle of the game, securing a lead, keeping a lead? I think the group understands that now and next time we’re in it, we will be in a better spot.”

Bradley now turns their attention to Saturday, when they return home to face Omaha. It will be just the second home game for the Braves, as four of their first five have been on the road.

“Returning home is fun,” Regan said. “There’s an excitement to play at Shea Stadium in front of people supporting us, and we’re looking forward to just bringing that energy.”

Kickoff against the Mavericks will be at 2 p.m.