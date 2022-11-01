Mara Flaherty reflects, advances in senior season

Mara Flaherty watches a shot fly. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Senior Mara Flaherty is about to wrap up her fall season for the Bradley women’s golf team, and she has a lot to reflect upon heading into the spring. She is excited with the progress she’s made; however, Flaherty notes that there is much to work on if her goals for the spring season are to be achieved.

“I think this fall I’ve done a really good job about being consistent; I’ve had one round over 80,” Flaherty said. “[We] have a chance to bring home a championship. I think that’s the biggest goal.”

Head coach Halley Morell talked highly of Flaherty’s performance this fall, noting that she has improved on many aspects of her game that will be key once the spring season rolls around. Morell held her in high regard on the team and brought up how Flaherty’s course IQ is really strong due to the senior being a caddy during her time at Naperville North High School.

One thing that stood out for Flaherty and Morell this fall was her short game improvements. The coach indicated that some of the percentages would compete with the PGA Tour stats.

“Her short game has really been a standout this fall,” Morell said. “[She] changed a couple little things which has led to her putting getting a lot better, especially her line putting.”

Both Flaherty and Morell know just how special the Coyote Creek Classic, the Braves’ sole home tournament, was for the senior this year, as she finished in the top 10 and nearly won the whole tournament.

“The home tournament was really special for me,” Flaherty said. “I haven’t been in [a] position to win a tournament since I’ve been in college. Both my parents were there and it was on my home course. [It was] definitely a special moment to have coach walking with me as I haven’t had that since I’ve been here.”

Morell also brought up the home tournament as one of her favorite moments coaching Flaherty here at Bradley.

“Knowing where she was in the tournament, [it] was pretty exciting to watch her play well,” Morell said. Just being with her for those last couple of holes was really fun.”

Some may have assumed that this upcoming spring season would be Flaherty’s last, but she is returning for her graduate year. With that in consideration, her mindset has not changed for the spring season. The senior has been through enough tournaments that the comfortability factor has grown a lot more since she first started playing collegiate golf.

“I now feel really comfortable in those situations,” Flaherty said. “You can’t really control what you can’t control.”

Despite returning to Bradley for her fifth year to get her graduate degree, there are some things that Flaherty wants to leave behind for future teams and players that they can hopefully pick up on. She expressed that after COVID happened, she learned to really start to take in everything and appreciate it all. This gave her a completely new perspective on college golf and college athletics in general.

“Take every moment to be special, because it is,” Flaherty said. “Because what we get to do is special and eventually it will be gone.”