Men’s golf closes out fall season

Carter Stevenson tees off. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics

With a cumulative three-round score of 935, Bradley’s men’s golf team concluded their fall play in ninth place at the Pinetree Intercollegiate. They scored 319 in the first round, improved to 304 in the second and 314 in the final round to finish ahead of just one other team.

In the first round of the tournament hosted by Kennesaw State, freshman Carter Stevenson and sophomore Connor Hamm led the way for the Braves, both shooting 77 (+5). Freshman Brody McCarthy shot an 81, while fifth-year senior John Stillman and sophomore Max Adams both shot 12-over-par. Bradley ended the first round in last place.

In the second round, Stevenson led a comeback for the team with an impressive score of 69 (-3) and was an essential component in the team’s stronger showing.

“A key player was Carter [Stevenson], as he was firing on all cylinders in that second round,” head coach Jeff Roche said.

Hamm and Stillman improved from their first round scores, with the former carding a 73 and the latter shooting an 80. The Braves performed their best in the last round of day one, shooting 304.

Stevenson led the pack again in the final round, shooting another 77 to finish out the tournament tied for 20th place. Stillman and Adams both carded 78s to finish 51st and 55th, respectively, while McCarthy shot an 80 to tie for 52nd at 27-over. Hamm had his worst showing of the tournament in the third round, shooting a 79 to tie for 38th.

With the fall season coming to an end, the team’s next matchup will be the Jackrabbit Invite on March 8 and 9, so the new look Braves have time to reload after their difficult fall outing. Still, Roche feels confident in his team’s ability going into the spring season.

“Talent wise we are really good, [and] the goal will be to put it all together before every tournament,” Roche said.