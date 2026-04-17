Men’s golf posts second-best finish of the season

Brody McCarthy attempting a putt. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley men’s golf wrapped its regular season on a high note with a fourth-place finish at the Arkansas State Spring Invitational.

The second-best tournament finish for the Braves this season, they shot 885 as a team, the lowest since their season-best ranking of second place at the Missouri State Intercollegiate (MSI) tournament.

The Braves finished even after the first 18, which placed them third, and they only dropped one spot after entering round three in a four-way tie for third place.

Individually, the Braves held their own throughout the tournament.

Carter Stevenson, who finished tied for 16th, placed in the top 20 in seven of the nine tournaments this year. Furthermore, Stevenson has placed 16th or better in the last five tournaments, dating back to the MSI in October.

Just seven spots behind Stevenson was Brody McCarthy, who tied for 23rd. McCarthy had an electric start to the tournament, posting a -5 in round one.

Leading all scorers entering round two, McCarthy would shoot three-over-par and seven-over-par to close out the tourney. However, his round one score of 67 would lead McCarthy to put up his best 54-hole score in the spring season at 221.

Next up was Joey Cerney, who closed round three strongly with a 73, just one over par. His best score of the tournament, Cerney shot 75 and 76 in the first two rounds, putting him in a tie for 31st.

Quinn Cox came in next after a very consistent showing. Carding three 76s, Cox finished four above par in each round, which placed him in a tie for 40th.

Finally, Brogan Smith and Tanner Leonard, listed as individuals, rounded out the lineup with ties for 49th and 52nd.

With the regular season over, the Braves have set their sights on the MVC Championship in Waterloo, Illinois on April 26-28.