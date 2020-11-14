UPDATE: Men’s basketball Red-White scrimmage rescheduled to Sunday

Photo via Scout Archives

Update: 9:00 pm

The Bradley men’s basketball Red-White scrimmage has been rescheduled for Sunday at 1pm.

The game was postponed from Saturday afternoon following a student athlete reporting mild symptoms.

At 7:50 PM, Bradley Athletics released a statement announcing that the game was officially rescheduled.



The Bradley men’s basketball team’s Red-White scrimmage has been postponed today as the team awaits the pending results of a student-athlete’s COVID-19 test.

The men’s Twitter account posted a statement at 11:32 a.m., stating that the athlete was displaying “mild symptoms” as of this morning. The statement said the postponement was made out of “an abundance of caution.”

The announcement came nearly 45 minutes before the men’s annual Red-White scrimmage was set to begin at Renaissance Coliseum. The women’s basketball team still took to the court for today’s 11 a.m. game as scheduled.

There has been no alternative game time set at this point.