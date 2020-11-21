 Press "Enter" to skip to content

MVC Announces changes to basketball schedules

By Larry Larson - Sports Editor on November 20, 2020
Doug Elgin holds the MVC men’s basketball championship trophy prior to presenting it to Bradley on March 8. Photo by Anthony Landahl.

On Friday afternoon, the Missouri Valley Conference announced a shift in the league’s men’s and women’s basketball schedules in order to limit travel due to COVID-19. 

Rather than playing opponents once at home and once on the road, teams will now square off in two-game series on back-to-back days at the same site. Each team will play four road series and four home series, and split a home-and-home series with its “travel partner.” 

The conference had previously unveiled a similarly formatted schedule for Volleyball in the spring. The decision comes amidst a region-wide surge in COVID-19 cases. 

“The new format significantly reduces travel and places an emphasis on the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff,” the conference said in a statement

League play, originally scheduled to begin on Dec. 31, will still begin after Christmas. A new schedule will be released in December, according to the conference. 

