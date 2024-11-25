MVC men’s basketball power rankings: Week 3

This week’s power rankings see a new number one at Drake’s upset win vs Miami. The Valley did relatively well vs. out-of-conference opponents this week, but some teams have struggled to win against respectable opponents. During the beginning of the season, the list will be fluid as teams find their footing and build chemistry. Reminder: the power rankings are not the standings, and the 12 teams are ranked based on performance, strength of schedule and availability of key players.

1. Drake (4-0)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Latest result: 80-69 win versus Miami

Next matchup: Florida Atlantic

After an offseason full of change, the Bulldogs seem to have shifted smoothly into the Ben McCollum era. Bennett Stirtz scored 25 points in Drake’s 63-61 win over Florida Gulf Coast and then put up 21 points against Miami. Across both games, the junior guard shot 53 percent from the field while dishing out 10 total assists. Daniel Abreu was also a key attribute against the Hurricanes, with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs move on in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic to face Florida Atlantic.

2. Bradley (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 1

Latest result: versus Texas State

Next matchup: Wright State

After handling NIU, Bradley’s explosive offense continued to churn against Texas State in the first game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Christian Davis had a career-high 21 points in the win. The Braves have been on fire from behind the arch this season, leading the Valley in three-point percentage at over 40 percent. Bradley only slipped to second in the rankings because they have been struggling with turnovers and starting second halves.







3. Illinois State (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 3

Latest result: 107-52 win versus Trinity Christian

Next matchup: McNeese State

Jack Daugherty could not be stopped in Illinois State’s win over Trinity Christian. The freshman forward finished with 28 points while shooting eight-for-15 from three. Four other Redbirds scored in double digits, with Landon Wolf and Dalton Banks recording 14 points, Johnny Kinziger’s 13 points and Chase Walker’s 12 points. The team set a new program record with 20 three-pointers made in a single game, the second-most in MVC history. Illinois State travels to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands for their next game in the Paradise Jam.





4. Murray State (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 4

Latest result: 79-61 win versus Maryland-East Shore

Next matchup: Utah Valley University

This week, the Racers picked up two dominant wins against Middle Tennessee State and Maryland-East Shore. As a team, Murray State shot 62 percent from the field and made 10-of-19 from deep against the Blue Raiders. KyeRon Lindsay led the way, scoring 27 points. The shooting numbers weren’t on par against the Hawks, but the offense was led by Nick Ellington’s 19 points and JaCobi Wood’s career-high 13 assists. The Racers are trending in the right direction.

5. UNI (3-2)

Last week’s ranking: 5

Latest result: 82-56 win versus Western Illinois

Next matchup: North Texas

The Panthers were efficient on the hardwood against the Leathernecks. Offensively, UNI shot 61 percent from the field, with Trey Campbell and Tytan Anderson leading the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Defensively, the Panthers smothered Western Illinois with nine steals and 17 points scored from turnovers. UNI travels to Kissimmee, Florida next week to participate in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

6. Belmont (4-1)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Latest result: 90-80 win versus Oral Roberts

Next matchup: Loyola-Marymount

The Bruins were challenged in the first half against the Golden Eagles and entered the second half trailing 45-31 at home. Tyler Lundblade used a 22-point second half to overcome a 17-point deficit and help Belmont win. Lundblade shot five-of-seven from three and Jonathan Pierre had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Belmont has won three consecutive games after their only loss came on a last-second shot against Furman.



7. Southern Illinois (2-2)

Last week’s ranking: 7

Latest result: 69-44 win versus North Dakota State

Next matchup: Florida

Southern Illinois showcased its defense in its win against North Dakota State. The Salukis held the Bison to a 26 percent mark from the field and just 18 percent from behind the arch. Southern Illinois also tallied six steals and three blocks to complete their defensive performance. Offensively, Ali Dibba did the most damage with 17 points and seven rebounds on eight-for-11 shots from the field. The Salukis will travel to Gainesville, Florida to battle the Florida Gators in a tough environment.



8. Missouri State (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 9

Latest result: 78-68 win versus UT Arlington

Next matchup: High Point

Missouri State rallied in the second half to secure a win versus UT Arlington. Freshman Zaxton King continued his productive season, finishing with 18 points. The Bears are 3-1 but have struggled to make free throws, rebound the ball and make threes. The team has had a relatively weak schedule this season and will need to improve to thrive when games get tougher.



9. UIC (3-2)

Last week’s ranking: 8

Latest result: 99-81 loss versus James Madison

Next matchup: La Salle

The Flames ran into a tough James Madison team Thursday and took their second loss of the season. Chicago native Ahmad Henderson continued his impressive sophomore campaign, finishing the game with 17 points and four assists. Despite the loss, UIC’s offense has been impressive this season and will be a team to monitor.



10. Indiana State (2-2)

Last week’s ranking: 11

Latest result: 94-84 win at Ball State

Next matchup: Chicago State

Indiana State bounced back from a bad loss to SIUE with a win against Ball State. Five players finished in double figures in the win. Indiana State moves up just one spot because their win this week was against a team that came into the game 1-2. The Sycamores are still waiting for a signature win to have a chance at moving up in the rankings.

11. Valparaiso (2-2)

Last week’s ranking: 12

Latest result: 77-64 win versus Lindenwood

Next matchup: Eastern Illinois

The Beacons got their first Division I win against Lindenwood Thursday after losses to Cleveland and Liberty. Standout sophomore Cooper Schweiger led Valparaiso with 22 points and 11 rebounds. The team’s offense has struggled a lot this season, so maybe this is a step in the right direction.

12. Evansville (1-4)

Last week’s ranking: 10

Latest result: 80-30 loss at Ohio State

Next matchup: Green Bay

Evansville fell to 1-4 after being dominated by Ohio State. Freshman Gabriel Pozzato led the way with eight points. The Purple Aces have had a tough schedule this season but have the opportunity to get back in the win column against Green Bay on Friday.